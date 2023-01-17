Forte pegged at 10-1 for Pool 3 of Kentucky Derby Future Wager

Three-time Grade 1 winner Forte (#13), the presumptive champion two-year-old male, will attract support among 38 individual interests in Pool 3 of the Kentucky Derby Future Wager (KDFW), but the pari-mutuel field of “All Other 3-Year-Old Colts and Geldings” (#40) has been established as the 6-5 morning line favorite.

The three-day wager, which features $2 win and exacta wagering, opens Friday at noon (ET) and runs through Sunday at 6 p.m. Wagering will be available from TwinSpires.com, and Brisnet.com offers past performances.

Forte, who closed as the individual favorite in Pool 2, is listed at 10-1 following wins in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile (G1), Breeders’ Futurity (G1), and Hopeful (G1) for two-time Kentucky Derby-winning trainer Todd Pletcher. The son of Violence is scheduled to open his three-year-old season in the Fountain of Youth (G2) at Gulfstream Park on March 4.

Brad Cox has assembled a large number of prospects in search of his second Kentucky Derby victory, including stakes winners Corona Bolt (#6), Instant Coffee (#18), Jace’s Road (#19), and Victory Formation (#37), and he has 11 total runners in Pool 3.

A pair of fillies, presumptive champion Wonder Wheel and Golden Rod (G2) winner Hoosier Philly, are early nominees for the Kentucky Derby (G1), and “All 3-Year-Old Fillies” (#39) is an option for bettors.

Three additional KDFW wagers will be offered over the next several months: Feb. 10-12 (Pool 4); March 10-12 (Pool 5); and March 30-April 1 (Pool 6). The lone Kentucky Oaks Future Wager (KOFW) will coincide with Kentucky Derby Future Wager Pool 5 on March 10-12.

There are no refunds in the KDFW. Should Churchill Downs officials determine during the duration of this week’s three-day pool that one of the wagering interests has experienced an injury, illness or other circumstance that would prevent the horse from participating in the Kentucky Derby, betting on the individual horse will be suspended immediately.

Real-time odds will be available Friday at KentuckyDerby.com.