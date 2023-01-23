Forte remains individual favorite in Kentucky Derby Future Wager Pool 3

Kentucky Derby Future Wager Pool 3 spanned Jan. 20-22 and produced results similar to Pool 2 with “All Other Three-Year-Old Males” the overall favorite and Forte the preferred individual choice.

The Kentucky Derby (G1) picture hasn’t changed much in the eyes of bettors, though the passing of nearly two months since Pool 2 softened support for the all-others option. After getting pounded to 4-5 favoritism in Pool 2, the final odds drifted to 2-1 in Pool 3.

At least some of that support transferred to Forte. Just a few days before his expected coronation as champion two-year-old male of 2022, the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile (G1) winner closed at 7-1 in Pool 3, down from 10-1 in Pool 2.

Beyond Forte, bettors were keen to support horses conditioned by hot trainer Brad Cox. No fewer than 11 of the 38 individually listed horses in Pool 3 are trained by Cox, with five starting among the Top 10 betting choices. Last year’s Kentucky Jockey Club (G2) hero Instant Coffee proved most popular, settling as the 15-1 third choice after winning the Lecomte (G3) while Pool 3 was open for betting.

The remainder of the Cox contingent included Loggins (16-1), Victory Formation (23-1), Giant Mischief (27-1), Corona Bolt (32-1), Verifying (34-1), Tapit’s Conquest (62-1), Jace’s Road (69-1), Hit Show (77-1), Tapit Shoes (105-1), and Angel of Empire (125-1).

Impressive maiden winner Extra Anejo drifted up from 13-1 in Pool 2 to 18-1 in Pool 3, but nevertheless closed as the fifth betting choice for Hall of Fame trainer Steve Asmussen. Recent Fair Grounds maiden winner Banishing (27-1) also drew support, even more than Champagne (G1) hero Blazing Sevens (28-1).

Rounding out the list of betting interests were Kingsbarns (32-1), All Other Three-Year-Old Fillies (33-1), Signator (34-1), Dubyuhnell (42-1), Cyclone Mischief (44-1), Tapit Trice (45-1), Curly Jack (56-1), Shopper’s Revenge (56-1), Disarm (58-1), Practical Move (58-1), Sun Thunder (58-1), Wildatlanticstorm (64-1), Echo Again (67-1), Confidence Game (78-1), Litigate (82-1), Arctic Arrogance (85-1), Gulfport (85-1), Two Phil’s (91-1), Gun Pilot (103-1), Shesterkin (103-1), Lugan Knight (121-1), Rocket Can (121-1), Recruiter (145-1), and Prairie Hawk (171-1).

All told, bettors wagered $312,906 on Kentucky Derby Future Wager Pool 3, comprised of $244,700 in win bets and $68,207 in exacta tickets.

Three more future pools will be offered on Feb. 10-12, March 10-12, and March 30-April 1, all building up to the 149th Kentucky Derby on May 6.