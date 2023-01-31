Legacy Isle stretches to two turns in Holy Bull

Saturday’s Holy Bull (G3) marks the first of three Kentucky Derby qualifiers at Gulfstream Park, and eight runners will seek their first stakes win. Top contenders include Legacy Isle, who was disqualified after finishing first in the Mucho Macho Man S. on Jan. 1, and recent allowance romper Cyclone Mischief.

The 1 1/16-mile race will award points on a 20-8-6-4-2 basis as part of the Road to the Kentucky Derby series.

Legacy Isle has finished first in all three starts, but was placed second last time drifting out in deep stretch. By Shackleford, the Rohan Crichton-trained colt looks like the one to catch in his first attempt at two turns, and Luis Saez takes over aboard the speedy dark bay.

Cyclone Mischief graduated by open lengths when trying 1 1/16 miles in his second start at Keeneland. The Dale Romans-trained son of Into Mischief faltered when trying stakes rivals in the Kentucky Jockey Club (G2) at Churchill Downs in late November, weakening to seventh, but Cyclone Mischief rebounded sharply when opening his sophomore season in Gulfstream mile allowance on Jan. 8, winning going away by a 5 3/4-length margin. Tyler Gaffalione guides the bay colt.

Rocket Can merits respect for Bill Mott in his 2023 opener. A convincing two-turn maiden winner at Churchill in late October, the gray Into Mischief colt exits a close second in a deep Nov. 26 allowance to Confidence Game, who came back to finish third in the recent Lecomte (G3) at Fair Grounds. Rocket Can figures to be prominent from start with Junior Alvarado.

Lord Miles adds blinkers and is eligible to keep moving forward after rallying to be a close third in the Mucho Macho Man. Irad Ortiz Jr. picks up assignment for Saffie Joseph Jr. Stakes-placed Mr Bob, sixth after a troubled start in the Mucho Macho Man, is also entered, and maiden winners Il Miracolo, Shadow Dragon, and West Coast Cowboy complete the field.