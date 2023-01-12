January 12, 2023

Spot Plays Jan. 13

January 12, 2023

BRIS Spot Plays

For Friday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (3rd) Scootscoot, 7-2
(4th) My First Love, 7-2
Charles Town (3rd) Sizzling Hot, 9-2
(5th) Black Diamond Rain, 3-1
Fair Grounds (1st) Starsnmotion, 4-1
(3rd) Seeking Splendor, 4-1
Golden Gate Fields (1st) Racer Rex, 3-1
(6th) Vacant Seat, 6-1
Gulfstream Park (1st) Tepper, 4-1
(2nd) Shes a Gift, 8-1
Laurel Park (6th) Maria from Miami, 3-1
(7th) Mit Mazel, 3-1
Oaklawn Park (1st) Shake Rattle Nroll, 7-2
(2nd) Leader of Men, 7-2
Penn National (1st) All That Magic, 3-1
(3rd) Hushemup, 4-1
Santa Anita (3rd) Topolina, 4-1
(5th) Rebel Posse, 4-1
Tampa Bay Downs (1st) Luvisanaki, 6-1
(3rd) Grand Player, 3-1
Turfway Park (5th) Thestral, 3-1
(7th) Bourbon Heist, 7-2

