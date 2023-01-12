Spot Plays Jan. 13

For Friday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(3rd) Scootscoot, 7-2
|(4th) My First Love, 7-2
|Charles Town
|(3rd) Sizzling Hot, 9-2
|(5th) Black Diamond Rain, 3-1
|Fair Grounds
|(1st) Starsnmotion, 4-1
|(3rd) Seeking Splendor, 4-1
|Golden Gate Fields
|(1st) Racer Rex, 3-1
|(6th) Vacant Seat, 6-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) Tepper, 4-1
|(2nd) Shes a Gift, 8-1
|Laurel Park
|(6th) Maria from Miami, 3-1
|(7th) Mit Mazel, 3-1
|Oaklawn Park
|(1st) Shake Rattle Nroll, 7-2
|(2nd) Leader of Men, 7-2
|Penn National
|(1st) All That Magic, 3-1
|(3rd) Hushemup, 4-1
|Santa Anita
|(3rd) Topolina, 4-1
|(5th) Rebel Posse, 4-1
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(1st) Luvisanaki, 6-1
|(3rd) Grand Player, 3-1
|Turfway Park
|(5th) Thestral, 3-1
|(7th) Bourbon Heist, 7-2
