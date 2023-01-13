Spot Plays Jan. 14

For Saturday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(2nd) Mullingar, 3-1
|(4th) Regality, 9-2
|Charles Town
|(1st) Buy Here Pay Here, 3-1
|(3rd) Not a Trick, 7-2
|Fair Grounds
|(3rd) Realitos, 9-2
|(5th) Misty Day, 4-1
|Golden Gate Fields
|(4th) Bet de Vron, 8-1
|(6th) Gold Rush Gal, 7-2
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) Smooth Motion, 3-1
|(4th) Veery, 9-2
|Laurel Park
|(1st) Dream Big Dreams, 5-1
|(6th) Brett’s World, 3-1
|Oaklawn Park
|(1st) Guided Arrow, 3-1
|(2nd) First Empress, 7-2
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(1st) Ask for Bode, 3-1
|(2nd) Exchequer, 4-1
|Turfway Park
|(2nd) Gray Hope, 3-1
|(6th) Purple Dream, 3-1
