January 13, 2023

Spot Plays Jan. 14

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Saturday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (2nd) Mullingar, 3-1
(4th) Regality, 9-2
Charles Town (1st) Buy Here Pay Here, 3-1
(3rd) Not a Trick, 7-2
Fair Grounds (3rd) Realitos, 9-2
(5th) Misty Day, 4-1
Golden Gate Fields (4th) Bet de Vron, 8-1
(6th) Gold Rush Gal, 7-2
Gulfstream Park (1st) Smooth Motion, 3-1
(4th) Veery, 9-2
Laurel Park (1st) Dream Big Dreams, 5-1
(6th) Brett’s World, 3-1
Oaklawn Park (1st) Guided Arrow, 3-1
(2nd) First Empress, 7-2
Tampa Bay Downs (1st) Ask for Bode, 3-1
(2nd) Exchequer, 4-1
Turfway Park (2nd) Gray Hope, 3-1
(6th) Purple Dream, 3-1

