January 14, 2023

Spot Plays Jan. 15

January 14, 2023 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Sunday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (1st) Triple P, 7-2
(6th) Grannys Connection, 5-1
Fair Grounds (2nd) Buck Doll Taylor, 7-2
(5th) Tiz Light the Way, 9-2
Golden Gate Fields (2nd) Sumo, 7-2
(4th) Handr’sdream, 3-1
Gulfstream Park (2nd) Stormy Soul, 4-1
(3rd) Modazzle, 7-2
Laurel Park (1st) Miss Casey, 7-2
(4th) Goodafternoonoscar, 4-1
Oaklawn Park (2nd) Reliant, 7-2
(5th) Westover, 3-1
Santa Anita (3rd) Hero Status, 3-1
(6th) Traegar, 7-2
Tampa Bay Downs (2nd) Disco Queen, 3-1
(3rd) Machismo, 9-2

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2023 | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions | FAQs