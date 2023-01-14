Spot Plays Jan. 15

For Sunday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(1st) Triple P, 7-2
|(6th) Grannys Connection, 5-1
|Fair Grounds
|(2nd) Buck Doll Taylor, 7-2
|(5th) Tiz Light the Way, 9-2
|Golden Gate Fields
|(2nd) Sumo, 7-2
|(4th) Handr’sdream, 3-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(2nd) Stormy Soul, 4-1
|(3rd) Modazzle, 7-2
|Laurel Park
|(1st) Miss Casey, 7-2
|(4th) Goodafternoonoscar, 4-1
|Oaklawn Park
|(2nd) Reliant, 7-2
|(5th) Westover, 3-1
|Santa Anita
|(3rd) Hero Status, 3-1
|(6th) Traegar, 7-2
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(2nd) Disco Queen, 3-1
|(3rd) Machismo, 9-2
