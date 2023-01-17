January 17, 2023

Spot Plays Jan. 18

January 17, 2023 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Wednesday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Charles Town (3rd) One Smart Cookie, 3-1
(5th) Honor the Fleet, 9-2
Gulfstream Park (1st) Kanta, 4-1
(6th) Both Sides, 6-1
Mahoning Valley (2nd) Barefoot Beach, 3-1
(3rd) Money for Mischief, 9-2
Parx (3rd) Never Change, 3-1
(4th) Touring Maryanne, 3-1
Penn National (1st) Bossy Cat, 4-1
(2nd) Mystic Link, 7-2
Tampa Bay Downs (2nd) Toolegittoquit, 7-2
(3rd) Peep’s Day, 5-1
Turfway Park (2nd) Can’tbetemall, 4-1
(4th) Missoni, 3-1

