January 18, 2023

Spot Plays Jan. 19

January 18, 2023 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Thursday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (5th) Runningwscissors, 9-2
(7th) Gulfstream Way, 6-1
Charles Town (4th) Lil Toughman, 8-1
(6th) Freedom Rider, 3-1
Fair Grounds (1st) Honorary Guest, 7-2
(2nd) Soul Coaxing, 3-1
Gulfstream Park (1st) Capture the Lion, 4-1
(3rd) Aunt Nadine, 4-1
Mahoning Valley (2nd) Ray’s Empire, 7-2
(3rd) Lovely Lisa, 5-1
Penn National (2nd) Queen Rosemary, 7-2
(4th) Clubman, 4-1
Turfway Park (1st) Music to My Ears, 3-1
(2nd) Midnight Frost, 5-1

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2023 | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions | FAQs