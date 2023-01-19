January 19, 2023

Spot Plays Jan. 20

January 19, 2023 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Friday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (3rd) Confirmed Genius, 7-2
(5th) Magnolia Wind, 9-2
Charles Town (1st) Scarlet Tanager,
(2nd) Eisele, 7-2
Fair Grounds (4th) Booster Shot, 3-1
(5th) Lordy Lordy, 3-1
Golden Gate Fields (1st) Thunder of Zion, 6-1
(5th) Crystal Proof, 7-2
Gulfstream Park (1st) Lookinassah, 7-2
(3rd) Katz That Gal, 4-1
Laurel Park (1st) Sweet Talked, 4-1
(5th) Divided Union, 5-1
Oaklawn Park (1st) Lord Dragon, 7-2
(4th) Topf Road Rules, 7-2
Penn National (3rd) High Heat, 3-1
(4th) Mystic Point, 3-1
Santa Anita (3rd) Invincibella, 7-2
(4th) Six Feet, 3-1
Tampa Bay Downs (2nd) Risk Vs Reward, 3-1
(3rd) Coco Shell, 9-2
Turfway Park (2nd) Almadrina, 4-1
(3rd) Policy Option, 7-2

