January 20, 2023

Spot Plays Jan. 21

January 20, 2023 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRIS Spot Plays

For Saturday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (2nd) B C Glory Days, 7-2
(5th) My Friends Beer, 5-1
Charles Town (5th) Platinum Frolic, 6-1
(6th) Mi Gusto Es, 9-2
Fair Grounds (1st) Olivia G, 7-2
(2nd) Arden’s Assault, 3-1
Golden Gate Fields (3rd) Pete’s Inferno, 3-1
(6th) Mother’s Prayer, 7-2
Gulfstream Park (4th) Rockstar Ro, 7-2
(5th) She’s Mo Bubbly, 5-1
Laurel Park (1st) Vax a Nation, 3-1
(2nd) Flaming East, 7-2
Oaklawn Park (3rd) Russiarussiarussia, 3-1
(4th) Adaline Julia, 7-2
Santa Anita (3rd) Who’s Candy, 3-1
(4th) Rosy Edge, 4-1
Tampa Bay Downs (3rd) Cayman Queen, 9-2
(6th) Willow Wood, 4-1
Turfway Park (1st) Memphis Prayer, 3-1
(3rd) Net Worth, 7-2

