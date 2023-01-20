Spot Plays Jan. 21

For Saturday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(2nd) B C Glory Days, 7-2
|(5th) My Friends Beer, 5-1
|Charles Town
|(5th) Platinum Frolic, 6-1
|(6th) Mi Gusto Es, 9-2
|Fair Grounds
|(1st) Olivia G, 7-2
|(2nd) Arden’s Assault, 3-1
|Golden Gate Fields
|(3rd) Pete’s Inferno, 3-1
|(6th) Mother’s Prayer, 7-2
|Gulfstream Park
|(4th) Rockstar Ro, 7-2
|(5th) She’s Mo Bubbly, 5-1
|Laurel Park
|(1st) Vax a Nation, 3-1
|(2nd) Flaming East, 7-2
|Oaklawn Park
|(3rd) Russiarussiarussia, 3-1
|(4th) Adaline Julia, 7-2
|Santa Anita
|(3rd) Who’s Candy, 3-1
|(4th) Rosy Edge, 4-1
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(3rd) Cayman Queen, 9-2
|(6th) Willow Wood, 4-1
|Turfway Park
|(1st) Memphis Prayer, 3-1
|(3rd) Net Worth, 7-2
