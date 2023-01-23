January 23, 2023

Spot Plays Jan. 24

January 23, 2023 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays
For Tuesday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Mahoning Valley   (5th) Overbearing, 3-1
    (7th) V K Star, 3-1
Parx Racing   (1st) Pop the Clutch, 6-1
    (2nd) Brody’s Code, 7-2
Turf Paradise   (1st) Charmant E, 5-1
    (9th) Barnfield, 4-1
     
     

