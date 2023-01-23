Spot Plays Jan. 24

For Tuesday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Mahoning Valley
|(5th) Overbearing, 3-1
|(7th) V K Star, 3-1
|Parx Racing
|(1st) Pop the Clutch, 6-1
|(2nd) Brody’s Code, 7-2
|Turf Paradise
|(1st) Charmant E, 5-1
|(9th) Barnfield, 4-1
