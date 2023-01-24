Spot Plays Jan. 25

For Wednesday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Charles Town
|(1st) Irish Samurai, 9-2
|(4th) Centerfold Angel, 6-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) Royal Blood, 7-2
|(2nd) Mister J T, 4-1
|Mahoning Valley
|(6th) Robin All the Way, 9-2
|(7th) Shelley’s Gem, 3-1
|Parx
|(2nd) Starship Gotham, 5-1
|(3rd) Emperor’s Cause, 9-2
|Penn National
|(3rd) Samaronti, 9-2
|(5th) Cherokee Party, 3-1
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(5th) Aster d’Oro, 3-1
|(7th) Pacific Princess, 6-1
|Turfway Park
|(1st) Hannity, 3-1
|(2nd) Northern Diamond, 3-1
