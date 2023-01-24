January 24, 2023

Spot Plays Jan. 25

January 24, 2023

BRIS Spot Plays

For Wednesday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Charles Town (1st) Irish Samurai, 9-2
(4th) Centerfold Angel, 6-1
Gulfstream Park (1st) Royal Blood, 7-2
(2nd) Mister J T, 4-1
Mahoning Valley (6th) Robin All the Way, 9-2
(7th) Shelley’s Gem, 3-1
Parx (2nd) Starship Gotham, 5-1
(3rd) Emperor’s Cause, 9-2
Penn National (3rd) Samaronti, 9-2
(5th) Cherokee Party, 3-1
Tampa Bay Downs (5th) Aster d’Oro, 3-1
(7th) Pacific Princess, 6-1
Turfway Park (1st) Hannity, 3-1
(2nd) Northern Diamond, 3-1

