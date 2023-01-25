January 25, 2023

Spot Plays Jan. 26

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Thursday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (3rd) Our Rosie Diamonds, 3-1
(4th) Jade’s Dream, 7-2
Charles Town (3rd) Marched, 6-1
(5th) Jubaslilballerina, 7-2
Fair Grounds (2nd) Mishko, 5-1
(7th) Coffee County, 9-2
Gulfstream Park (1st) Goodlookinrags, 8-1
(3rd) Shes a Gift, 7-2
Mahoning Valley (2nd) Show Sliding Home, 6-1
(4th) Galactic, 3-1
Penn National (3rd) Marvalous Mike, 3-1
(6th) Barn Swallow, 9-2
Turfway Park (1st) Xtrasaucewelldone, 3-1
(2nd) Dear Beau, 3-1

