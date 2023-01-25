Spot Plays Jan. 26

For Thursday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(3rd) Our Rosie Diamonds, 3-1
|(4th) Jade’s Dream, 7-2
|Charles Town
|(3rd) Marched, 6-1
|(5th) Jubaslilballerina, 7-2
|Fair Grounds
|(2nd) Mishko, 5-1
|(7th) Coffee County, 9-2
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) Goodlookinrags, 8-1
|(3rd) Shes a Gift, 7-2
|Mahoning Valley
|(2nd) Show Sliding Home, 6-1
|(4th) Galactic, 3-1
|Penn National
|(3rd) Marvalous Mike, 3-1
|(6th) Barn Swallow, 9-2
|Turfway Park
|(1st) Xtrasaucewelldone, 3-1
|(2nd) Dear Beau, 3-1
