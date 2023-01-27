Spot Plays Jan. 28

For Saturday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(1st) Treaty Obligation, 3-1
|(5th) Reigning Chick, 6-1
|Charles Town
|(2nd) Esperannna, 9-2
|(5th) Golden Arrow, 3-1
|Fair Grounds
|(4th) Mishpachah, 3-1
|(5th) First Glimpse, 9-2
|Golden Gate Fields
|(3rd) Candy’s Clone, 5-1
|(4th) Applaud the Bench, 4-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) Breaker of Chains, 3-1
|(2nd) Kentucky Joker, 3-1
|Laurel Park
|(1st) Luigi’s Spirit, 3-1
|(2nd) Closer Look, 3-1
|Mahoning Valley
|(4th) Alacritous, 7-2
|(6th) Rollin All the Way, 9-2
|Oaklawn Park
|(2nd) One for Richie, 3-1
|(3rd) Escapologist, 9-2
|Santa Anita
|(3rd) True Patriot, 3-1
|(6th) Finneus, 3-1
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(2nd) Barbara, 3-1
|(4th) Novelera, 9-2
|Turfway Park
|(1st) Notreallynotreally, 3-1
|(2nd) Tuskegee Cat, 3-1
