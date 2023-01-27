January 27, 2023

Spot Plays Jan. 28

January 27, 2023 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Saturday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (1st) Treaty Obligation, 3-1
(5th) Reigning Chick, 6-1
Charles Town (2nd) Esperannna, 9-2
(5th) Golden Arrow, 3-1
Fair Grounds (4th) Mishpachah, 3-1
(5th) First Glimpse, 9-2
Golden Gate Fields (3rd) Candy’s Clone, 5-1
(4th) Applaud the Bench, 4-1
Gulfstream Park (1st) Breaker of Chains, 3-1
(2nd) Kentucky Joker, 3-1
Laurel Park (1st) Luigi’s Spirit, 3-1
(2nd) Closer Look, 3-1
Mahoning Valley (4th) Alacritous, 7-2
(6th) Rollin All the Way, 9-2
Oaklawn Park (2nd) One for Richie, 3-1
(3rd) Escapologist, 9-2
Santa Anita (3rd) True Patriot, 3-1
(6th) Finneus, 3-1
Tampa Bay Downs (2nd) Barbara, 3-1
(4th) Novelera, 9-2
Turfway Park (1st) Notreallynotreally, 3-1
(2nd) Tuskegee Cat, 3-1

