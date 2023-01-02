Spot Plays Jan. 3

For Tuesday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Mahoning Valley
|(3rd) Saint Goar, 3-1
|(4th) Chaco Spirit, 4-1
|Parx Racing
|(5th) Wagon Boss, 6-1
|(11th) It’s Sizzling Time, 5-1
|Turf Paradise
|(3rd) Straus’s Place, 8-1
|(4th) Race Home, 9-2
For Tuesday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Mahoning Valley
|(3rd) Saint Goar, 3-1
|(4th) Chaco Spirit, 4-1
|Parx Racing
|(5th) Wagon Boss, 6-1
|(11th) It’s Sizzling Time, 5-1
|Turf Paradise
|(3rd) Straus’s Place, 8-1
|(4th) Race Home, 9-2
Copyright © 2023 | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions | FAQs
Leave a Reply