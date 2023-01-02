January 2, 2023

Spot Plays Jan. 3

January 2, 2023 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays
For Tuesday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Mahoning Valley   (3rd) Saint Goar, 3-1
    (4th) Chaco Spirit, 4-1
Parx Racing   (5th) Wagon Boss, 6-1
    (11th) It’s Sizzling Time, 5-1
Turf Paradise   (3rd) Straus’s Place, 8-1
    (4th) Race Home, 9-2
     
     

