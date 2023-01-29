Spot Plays Jan. 30

For Monday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Mahoning Valley
|(6th) Mon Paradis, 5-1
|(8th) Come See About It, 5-1
|Parx Racing
|(5th) Get the W, 4-1
|(6th) Mr. Roundtree, 4-1
|Turf Paradise
|(1st) Truly a Mess, 3-1
|(5th) Awesome Move, 8-1
For Monday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Mahoning Valley
|(6th) Mon Paradis, 5-1
|(8th) Come See About It, 5-1
|Parx Racing
|(5th) Get the W, 4-1
|(6th) Mr. Roundtree, 4-1
|Turf Paradise
|(1st) Truly a Mess, 3-1
|(5th) Awesome Move, 8-1
Copyright © 2023 | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions | FAQs
Leave a Reply