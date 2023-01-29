January 30, 2023

Spot Plays Jan. 30

January 29, 2023 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Monday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Mahoning Valley   (6th) Mon Paradis, 5-1
    (8th) Come See About It, 5-1
Parx Racing   (5th) Get the W, 4-1
    (6th) Mr. Roundtree, 4-1
Turf Paradise   (1st) Truly a Mess, 3-1
    (5th) Awesome Move, 8-1

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2023 | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions | FAQs