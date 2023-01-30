January 31, 2023

Spot Plays Jan. 31

January 30, 2023

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Tuesday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Mahoning Valley   (3rd) Kadesh, 6-1
    (6th) Maliced, 5-1
Parx Racing   (2nd) Mr. Extension, 9-2
    (3rd) Tudor Peak, 5-1
Turf Paradise   (4th) Hollywood Mistress, 9-2
    (5th) Capital Expense, 5-1

