Spot Plays Jan. 31

For Tuesday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Mahoning Valley
|(3rd) Kadesh, 6-1
|(6th) Maliced, 5-1
|Parx Racing
|(2nd) Mr. Extension, 9-2
|(3rd) Tudor Peak, 5-1
|Turf Paradise
|(4th) Hollywood Mistress, 9-2
|(5th) Capital Expense, 5-1
For Tuesday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Mahoning Valley
|(3rd) Kadesh, 6-1
|(6th) Maliced, 5-1
|Parx Racing
|(2nd) Mr. Extension, 9-2
|(3rd) Tudor Peak, 5-1
|Turf Paradise
|(4th) Hollywood Mistress, 9-2
|(5th) Capital Expense, 5-1
Copyright © 2023 | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions | FAQs
Leave a Reply