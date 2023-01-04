January 4, 2023

Spot Plays Jan. 5

January 4, 2023 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRIS Spot Plays

For Thursday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (4th) Second and Reed, 7-2
(6th) Mason Mania, 4-1
Charles Town (3rd) Americas Woman, 5-1
(6th) Sir Rockport, 3-1
Delta Downs (2nd) Sweet Rachel, 8-1
(3rd) Steauxlit, 3-1
Fair Grounds (1st) Bet on Bourbon, 4-1
(3rd) Kyle Beauty, 7-2
Gulfstream Park (1st) Morgan’s Bluff, 3-1
(6th) He’s in Charge, 7-2
Mahoning Valley (1st) Suspicious Minds, 3-1
(5th) Gran Mamibella, 7-2
Turf Paradise (5th) Air Jock, 4-1
(8th) Final Final, 3-1
Turfway Park (2nd) Happy Secret, 3-1
(3rd) Inherent Powers, 3-1
Oaklawn Park (2nd) Shotgun Up, 4-1
(7th) Army Kitten, 9-2
Turfway Park (1st) Bertrada, 7-2
(3rd) Fuel Surcharge, 7-2

