January 5, 2023

Spot Plays Jan. 6

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Friday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (3rd) Honest Banker, 3-1
(7th) Full Moon Fever, 7-2
Charles Town (2nd) Smokin Lady, 7-2
(3rd) Liquid Louie, 6-1
Delta Downs (1st) Ide Like Hawaii, 3-1
(4th) Louis Le Grande, 9-2
Fair Grounds (1st) Steal It Back, 4-1
(3rd) Stealing Apriority, 3-1
Golden Gate Fields (1st) Mr Botanicals, 6-1
(7th) Running Luck, 8-1
Gulfstream Park (1st) Rock Chalk, 5-1
(2nd) Breezy Connection, 3-1
Laurel Park (1st) Its Over, 7-2
(2nd) Shoot Themessenger, 7-2
Oaklawn Park (3rd) Tailorbeswift, 5-1
(5th) Analyzer, 5-1
Santa Anita (1st) Double Fantasy, 3-1
(4th) Yo Time, 3-1
Tampa Bay Downs (3rd) Calzone, 4-1
(6th) San Costantino, 7-2
Turfway Park (1st) Not So Easy, 7-2
(4th) Miracle Drug, 4-1

