Spot Plays Jan. 6

For Friday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(3rd) Honest Banker, 3-1
|(7th) Full Moon Fever, 7-2
|Charles Town
|(2nd) Smokin Lady, 7-2
|(3rd) Liquid Louie, 6-1
|Delta Downs
|(1st) Ide Like Hawaii, 3-1
|(4th) Louis Le Grande, 9-2
|Fair Grounds
|(1st) Steal It Back, 4-1
|(3rd) Stealing Apriority, 3-1
|Golden Gate Fields
|(1st) Mr Botanicals, 6-1
|(7th) Running Luck, 8-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) Rock Chalk, 5-1
|(2nd) Breezy Connection, 3-1
|Laurel Park
|(1st) Its Over, 7-2
|(2nd) Shoot Themessenger, 7-2
|Oaklawn Park
|(3rd) Tailorbeswift, 5-1
|(5th) Analyzer, 5-1
|Santa Anita
|(1st) Double Fantasy, 3-1
|(4th) Yo Time, 3-1
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(3rd) Calzone, 4-1
|(6th) San Costantino, 7-2
|Turfway Park
|(1st) Not So Easy, 7-2
|(4th) Miracle Drug, 4-1
