Spot Plays Jan. 8

For Sunday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(5th) Norgay, 8-1
|(9th) Dads Good Runner, 6-1
|Fair Grounds
|(1st) Catinandscatin, 4-1
|(6th) Blind Faith, 7-2
|Golden Gate Fields
|(2nd) Lovely Lola, 4-1
|(9th) Love Is Golden, 8-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(5th) Typey, 6-1
|(8th) Be Here Now, 8-1
|Laurel
|(2nd) Viking Queen, 3-1
|(3rd) Alas and Alack, 7-2
|Oaklawn Park
|(1st) Ojitos, 7-2
|(8th) Improbable Journey, 8-1
|Santa Anita
|(7th) Princess Bettina, 5-1
|(9th) Mecklenburg, 4-1
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(2nd) More Drama, 7-2
|(4th) Wild Irishman, 8-1
