Spot Plays Jan. 8

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct   (5th) Norgay, 8-1
    (9th) Dads Good Runner, 6-1
Fair Grounds   (1st) Catinandscatin, 4-1
    (6th) Blind Faith, 7-2
Golden Gate Fields   (2nd) Lovely Lola, 4-1
    (9th) Love Is Golden, 8-1
Gulfstream Park   (5th) Typey, 6-1
    (8th) Be Here Now, 8-1
Laurel   (2nd) Viking Queen, 3-1
    (3rd) Alas and Alack, 7-2
Oaklawn Park   (1st) Ojitos, 7-2
    (8th) Improbable Journey, 8-1
Santa Anita   (7th) Princess Bettina, 5-1
    (9th) Mecklenburg, 4-1
Tampa Bay Downs   (2nd) More Drama, 7-2
    (4th) Wild Irishman, 8-1

