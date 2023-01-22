Surveillance makes it three straight at Fair Grounds; Gentle Soul, Wave of Goodness earn first stakes wins

Surveillance recorded his third consecutive dirt stakes win on Saturday’s Lecomte (G3) undercard at Fair Grounds, rallying to take the off-the-turf $97,000 Duncan F. Kenner at 5 1/2 furlongs on the fast track. James Graham deftly angled the gray gelding toward the inside in midstretch, and the six-year-old offered a strong turn of foot to score going away by a length.

He needed 10 starts against maiden special weight rivals to graduate, breaking through with his first win over the Fair Grounds’ turf nearly 13 months ago, and Surveillance has made big strides for Keith Desormeaux since late November, reeling off wins in the Thanksgiving Classic and Richard R, Scherer Memorial at six furlongs in advance of the Kenner.

By Constitution, the Kentucky-bred is owned by for Big Chief Racing, Rocker O Ranch, and Desormeaux. Surveillance was favored at 1.10-1, and he surged past 1.90-1 second choice Bango in deep stretch, stopping the teletimer in 1:04.05. His overall record now reads 22-6-3-5.

Bango was 1 1/4 lengths clear of late-running Manny Wah, and Yankee Seven, Boldor, and Sign of War completed the order.

Fair Grounds also held a pair of stakes over its firm turf Saturday.

In the $99,000 Colonel E.R. Bradley, Gentle Soul drew in from the also-eligible list and rallied to overhaul Two Emmys in deep stretch, registering his first stakes victory with a half-length decision. The six-year-old gelding was making his second stakes attempt for Bret Calhoun, finishing fourth as the favorite in the Dec. 26 Buddy Diliberto Memorial at Fair Grounds, and Gentle Soul turned the about 1 1/16-mile distance in 1:48.82 with regular rider Reylu Gutierrez.

He was overlooked at 9.90-1, rating in sixth among rivals before launching a wide bid, and Gentle Soul hhas now won 5-of-10 starts for owners Martin Mueller, Richard Reid, Don Ladd, Joe Bowley, and Arvydas. Two Emmys, winner of last year’s Muniz Memorial Classic (G2) on Fair Grounds’ turf and the 5-2 second choice, was nearly two lengths clear of 6-5 favorite Price Talk.

Next came Big Agenda, English Tavern, Ready to Perform, American Hero, and Freedom Factor.

By Tapizar, Gentle Soul is second stakes victor out of the multiple stakes-winning Muqtarib mare A Jealous Woman. The Kentucky-bred is a half-brother to four-time Grade 2 winner By My Standards, an earner of more than $2.2 million.

Wave of Goodness notched her first stakes win in the $97,000 Marie G. Krantz Memorial S., striking the front in upper stretch and withstanding the late bid of Lake Lucerne to prevail by a half-length. The five-year-old mare completed the about 1 1/16-mile distance in 1:49.17, and Mitchell Murrill was up for Armando Hernandez.

Hernandez Racing Stable claimed the gray for $15,000 at Turfway Park last December, and Wave of Goodness brought improving form into the Krantz, recording a win over allowance/optional claiming rivals at Hawthorne prior to a head second in the Blushing K.D. S. at Fair Grounds on Dec. 26.

She continued to show more as the 5.70-1 fourth choice among six rivals, stalking a few lengths behind pacesetter My Philly Twirl in second before launching her move on the far turn. Lake Lucerne, the 2-1 second choice, rallied from last for second, 1 1/4 lengths clear of My Philly Twirl, and 8-5 favorite Charlie’s Penny, Carpe Vinum, and Fancy Martini followed.

Wave of Goodness is a Kentucky-bred daughter of Cairo Prince.