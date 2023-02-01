Cairo Consort, Candidate look for stakes repeats on Gulfstream turf

A pair of grass stakes for three-year-olds are among the undercard features on Saturday’s program at Gulfstream Park highlighted by the Holy Bull (G3) and Forward Gal (G3).

Candidate will look to extend his turf winning streak to four races in the $175,000 Kitten’s Joy (G3) over 1 1/16 miles. After dropping his debut in the slop at Laurel last October, the Arnaud Delacour trainee has reeled off three straight wins, most recently a wire-to-wire score in the Jan. 7 Dania Beach S. over one mile.

Pilgrim (G2) winner Major Dude, second best in the Dania Beach as the even-money favorite, re-opposes and is joined by Dania Beach also-rans Congruent and Souzak. The latter endured a troubled trip when fifth in that one-mile test it was his first outing following his importation from France.

Other notables include Lights of Broadway, runner-up in the Pulpit S. on Dec. 10; Boppy O, upset winner of the With Anticipation (G3) at Saratoga last summer; and stakes newcomer Dude N Colorado, a half-brother to the multiple Group 2-winning stayer Spanish Mission.

The filly counterpart to the Kitten’s Joy, the $175,000 Sweetest Chant (G3) at 1 1/16 miles, features the recent one-two finishers from the Jan. 7 Ginger Brew S., Cairo Consort and Stephanie’s Charm. Cairo Consort made a winning debut for Pletcher in the Ginger Brew after placing in the Natalma (G1) and Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf (G1) last fall.

Sweetlou’sgotaces, fourth-length heroine of the Nov. 27 Tepin S. at Aqueduct, and the Brad Cox-trained allowance winner Heavenly Sunday are other potential threats.

Super Chow figures to be strongly favored to win his fourth stakes in succession in the $125,000 Swale (G3), although the step up in distance from six furlongs to seven over the main track might present a challenge.

#5 Super Chow (4/1) much the best on the bump in class to take the Bowman Mill Stakes



A winner in five of six starts, Super Chow has been untouchable lately over six, taking the Bowman Mill S. at Keeneland, Inaugural S. at Tampa Bay Downs, and Limehouse S. at Gulfstream. He’ll renew acquaintance in the Swale with stakes winner Two of a Kind, a distant third in the Jan. 1 Limehouse following a long layoff, while General Jim shortens up after finishing fourth in the Mucho Macho Man S.