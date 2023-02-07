February 7, 2023

Field set for 2023 Kentucky Derby Future Wager Pool 4

February 7, 2023

The start of the 148th Kentucky Derby (Photo by Coady Photography)

The field for Pool 4 of the 2023 Kentucky Derby Future Wager (KDFW) has been announced by Churchill Downs. The wager will be offered from noon ET on Friday until Sunday at 6 p.m. at various outlets nationwide, including at TwinSpires.com. $2 win and exacta wagering are available.

Juvenile champion #13 Forte is the individual morning line favorite at 10-1. The #40 mutuel field option is listed at 2-1.

Several horses in Pool 4 will be competing in the Sam F. Davis (G3) at Tampa Bay Downs and the Withers (G3) at Aqueduct on Saturday. Remsen (G2) winner #10 Dubyuhnell and #27 Litigate are scheduled to headline the Sam F. Davis, while the Withers, which was postponed from last weekend, figures to include #2 Arctic Arrogance and #22 Hit Show.

There will be two additional KDFW wagers, on March 10-12 (Pool 5) and March 30-April 1 (Pool 6). The lone Kentucky Oaks Future Wager (KOFW) will coincide with Kentucky Derby Future Wager Pool 5 on March 10-12.

There are no refunds in the Kentucky Derby Future Wager. Should Churchill Downs officials determine during the duration of this week’s three-day pool that one of the wagering interests has experienced an injury, illness, or other circumstance that would prevent the horse from participating in the Kentucky Derby (G1), betting on the individual horse will be suspended immediately.

More information, Brisnet.com past performances, and real-time odds on the Kentucky Derby Future Wager will be available before the pool opens Friday online at https://www.kentuckyderby.com/wager/future-wager.

1. Angel of Empire80-1
2. Arctic Arrogance80-1
3. Banishing30-1
4. Blazing Sevens20-1
5. Confidence Game50-1
6. Curly Jack60-1
7. Cyclone Mischief40-1
8. Determinedly40-1
9. Disarm60-1
10. Dubyuhnell30-1
11. Eyeing Clover30-1
12. First Defender50-1
13. Forte8-1
14. Frosted Departure30-1
15. Funtastic Again30-1
16. Game Change50-1
17. Geaux Rocket Ride40-1
18. General Jim50-1
19. Giant Mischief30-1
20. Gulfport80-1
21. Gun Pilot50-1
22. Hit Show60-1
23. Hoosier Philly50-1
24. Instant Coffee12-1
25. Jace’s Road80-1
26. Kingbarns50-1
27. Litigate50-1
28. Mage50-1
29. Practical Move50-1
30. Red Route One40-1
31. Rocket Can30-1
32. Shadow Dragon60-1
33. Shopper’s Revenge50-1
34. Slip Mahoney50-1
35. Tapit Trice20-1
36. Tapit’s Conquest50-1
37. Two Phil’s50-1
38. Verifying15-1
39. Victory Formation20-1
40. All Other 3-Year-Olds2-1

