Field set for 2023 Kentucky Derby Future Wager Pool 4

The field for Pool 4 of the 2023 Kentucky Derby Future Wager (KDFW) has been announced by Churchill Downs. The wager will be offered from noon ET on Friday until Sunday at 6 p.m. at various outlets nationwide, including at TwinSpires.com. $2 win and exacta wagering are available.
Juvenile champion #13 Forte is the individual morning line favorite at 10-1. The #40 mutuel field option is listed at 2-1.
Several horses in Pool 4 will be competing in the Sam F. Davis (G3) at Tampa Bay Downs and the Withers (G3) at Aqueduct on Saturday. Remsen (G2) winner #10 Dubyuhnell and #27 Litigate are scheduled to headline the Sam F. Davis, while the Withers, which was postponed from last weekend, figures to include #2 Arctic Arrogance and #22 Hit Show.
There will be two additional KDFW wagers, on March 10-12 (Pool 5) and March 30-April 1 (Pool 6). The lone Kentucky Oaks Future Wager (KOFW) will coincide with Kentucky Derby Future Wager Pool 5 on March 10-12.
There are no refunds in the Kentucky Derby Future Wager. Should Churchill Downs officials determine during the duration of this week’s three-day pool that one of the wagering interests has experienced an injury, illness, or other circumstance that would prevent the horse from participating in the Kentucky Derby (G1), betting on the individual horse will be suspended immediately.
More information, Brisnet.com past performances, and real-time odds on the Kentucky Derby Future Wager will be available before the pool opens Friday online at https://www.kentuckyderby.com/wager/future-wager.
|1. Angel of Empire
|80-1
|2. Arctic Arrogance
|80-1
|3. Banishing
|30-1
|4. Blazing Sevens
|20-1
|5. Confidence Game
|50-1
|6. Curly Jack
|60-1
|7. Cyclone Mischief
|40-1
|8. Determinedly
|40-1
|9. Disarm
|60-1
|10. Dubyuhnell
|30-1
|11. Eyeing Clover
|30-1
|12. First Defender
|50-1
|13. Forte
|8-1
|14. Frosted Departure
|30-1
|15. Funtastic Again
|30-1
|16. Game Change
|50-1
|17. Geaux Rocket Ride
|40-1
|18. General Jim
|50-1
|19. Giant Mischief
|30-1
|20. Gulfport
|80-1
|21. Gun Pilot
|50-1
|22. Hit Show
|60-1
|23. Hoosier Philly
|50-1
|24. Instant Coffee
|12-1
|25. Jace’s Road
|80-1
|26. Kingbarns
|50-1
|27. Litigate
|50-1
|28. Mage
|50-1
|29. Practical Move
|50-1
|30. Red Route One
|40-1
|31. Rocket Can
|30-1
|32. Shadow Dragon
|60-1
|33. Shopper’s Revenge
|50-1
|34. Slip Mahoney
|50-1
|35. Tapit Trice
|20-1
|36. Tapit’s Conquest
|50-1
|37. Two Phil’s
|50-1
|38. Verifying
|15-1
|39. Victory Formation
|20-1
|40. All Other 3-Year-Olds
|2-1
Leave a Reply