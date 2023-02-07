Field set for 2023 Kentucky Derby Future Wager Pool 4

The field for Pool 4 of the 2023 Kentucky Derby Future Wager (KDFW) has been announced by Churchill Downs. The wager will be offered from noon ET on Friday until Sunday at 6 p.m. at various outlets nationwide, including at TwinSpires.com. $2 win and exacta wagering are available.



Juvenile champion #13 Forte is the individual morning line favorite at 10-1. The #40 mutuel field option is listed at 2-1.



Several horses in Pool 4 will be competing in the Sam F. Davis (G3) at Tampa Bay Downs and the Withers (G3) at Aqueduct on Saturday. Remsen (G2) winner #10 Dubyuhnell and #27 Litigate are scheduled to headline the Sam F. Davis, while the Withers, which was postponed from last weekend, figures to include #2 Arctic Arrogance and #22 Hit Show.



There will be two additional KDFW wagers, on March 10-12 (Pool 5) and March 30-April 1 (Pool 6). The lone Kentucky Oaks Future Wager (KOFW) will coincide with Kentucky Derby Future Wager Pool 5 on March 10-12.



There are no refunds in the Kentucky Derby Future Wager. Should Churchill Downs officials determine during the duration of this week’s three-day pool that one of the wagering interests has experienced an injury, illness, or other circumstance that would prevent the horse from participating in the Kentucky Derby (G1), betting on the individual horse will be suspended immediately.



More information, Brisnet.com past performances, and real-time odds on the Kentucky Derby Future Wager will be available before the pool opens Friday online at https://www.kentuckyderby.com/wager/future-wager.

1. Angel of Empire 80-1 2. Arctic Arrogance 80-1 3. Banishing 30-1 4. Blazing Sevens 20-1 5. Confidence Game 50-1 6. Curly Jack 60-1 7. Cyclone Mischief 40-1 8. Determinedly 40-1 9. Disarm 60-1 10. Dubyuhnell 30-1 11. Eyeing Clover 30-1 12. First Defender 50-1 13. Forte 8-1 14. Frosted Departure 30-1 15. Funtastic Again 30-1 16. Game Change 50-1 17. Geaux Rocket Ride 40-1 18. General Jim 50-1 19. Giant Mischief 30-1 20. Gulfport 80-1 21. Gun Pilot 50-1 22. Hit Show 60-1 23. Hoosier Philly 50-1 24. Instant Coffee 12-1 25. Jace’s Road 80-1 26. Kingbarns 50-1 27. Litigate 50-1 28. Mage 50-1 29. Practical Move 50-1 30. Red Route One 40-1 31. Rocket Can 30-1 32. Shadow Dragon 60-1 33. Shopper’s Revenge 50-1 34. Slip Mahoney 50-1 35. Tapit Trice 20-1 36. Tapit’s Conquest 50-1 37. Two Phil’s 50-1 38. Verifying 15-1 39. Victory Formation 20-1 40. All Other 3-Year-Olds 2-1