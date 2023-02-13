Forte, Hoosier Philly prove popular in Kentucky Derby Future Wager Pool 4

In many respects, 2023 Kentucky Derby Future Wager Pool 4 closed with an odds board similar to Pool 3, with an “All Others” option favored and Forte the preferred individual choice. But there’s a new name in the mix as the third choice.

When betting closed on Sunday following a three-day run, “All Other Three-Year-Olds” was favored at 2-1 to win the Kentucky Derby (G1), the same price afforded by “All Other Three-Year-Old Males” in Pool 3. Forte held almost as steady; having gone unraced since winning the 2022 Breeders’ Cup Juvenile (G1) in November, the recently crowned champion two-year-old male settled at 8-1, up only a tick from his 7-1 price in Pool 3.

The big shift was the emergence of the undefeated filly Hoosier Philly as the 11-1 third choice. Previously part of the “All Other Three-Year-Old Fillies” option that closed at 33-1 in Pool 3, Hoosier Philly ironically proved far more popular when offered as an individual betting interest in Pool 4, even though she hasn’t started since dominating the 2022 Golden Rod (G2) well in advance of Pool 3.

Recent Gulfstream Park allowance optional claimer winner Tapit Trice drew lots of support, dropping from 45-1 in Pool 3 down to 15-1 in Pool 4. In contrast, Kentucky Jockey Club (G2) and Lecomte (G3) winner Instant Coffee lost some support, drifting from 15-1 in Pool 3 to 22-1 in Pool 4.

Instant Coffee was one of 10 horses trained by Brad Cox available for individual betting in Pool 4. The others were Victory Formation (23-1), Hit Show (28-1), Verifying (34-1), Giant Mischief (43-1), Tapit’s Conquest (63-1), Eyeing Clover (73-1), Slip Mahoney (93-1), Jace’s Road (104-1), and Angel of Empire (112-1).

Hit Show proved popular after dominating the Withers (G3) during Pool 4, with his final odds dropping basically in half from his 60-1 morning line price. A similar decrease was enjoyed by Litigate, who dropped from 50-1 on the morning line to 28-1 at closing time after winning the Sam F. Davis (G3) on Saturday.

The remaining Pool 4 betting interests were Geaux Rocket Ride (25-1), Blazing Sevens (27-1), Banishing (27-1), Rocket Can (35-1), Kingsbarns (35-1), Shadow Dragon (46-1), Mage (48-1), Curly Jack (49-1), Disarm (50-1), General Jim (51-1), Red Route One (58-1), Gun Pilot (66-1), Cyclone Mischief (76-1), Arctic Arrogance (78-1), Practical Move (83-1), Dubyuhnell (90-1), Shopper’s Revenge (90-1), First Defender (91-1), Two Phil’s (95-1), Gulfport (97-1), Confidence Game (119-1), Determinedly (124-1), Funtastic Again (158-1), Game Change (165-1), and Frosted Departure (186-1).

Total betting on Pool 4 was $340,880, comprised of $259,489 in win wager and $81,391 in exacta bets.

Two more Kentucky Derby Future Wager pools remain on the agenda. Pool 5 spans Mar. 10-12 and coincides with the lone Kentucky Oaks Future Wager Pool. The future wager action wraps up with Pool 6, spanning Mar. 30 through Apr. 1.