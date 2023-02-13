February 13, 2023

Golden Gate Fields At a Glance Feb. 13

GOLDEN GATE FIELDS AT A GLANCE
 
Avg. Winning Odds: 4.93 – 1
Favorite Win%: 34%, Favorite Itm%: 74%
 
EXOTICS PAYOFF
Exacta57.78
Daily Double93.17
Trifecta300.68
Pick 3441.12
Superfecta1,659.94
Pick 46,618.00
Pick 517,537.26
Pick 6 Jackpot43,093.56
Super High Five5,168.61
TRACK BIAS MEET(08/26 – 02/12)
Distance #
Race		 %
Wire		 Best
Style		 Best
Posts
5.5fDirt 146 31% E Rail
6.0fDirt 126 29% S Rail
1 MileDirt 184 29% E Inside
1 1/16mDirt 26 19% S Outside
Turf Sprint 12 25% P Middle
Turf Routes 49 29% E/P Outside
TRACK BIAS WEEK(02/06 – 02/12)
Distance #
Race		 %
Wire		 Best
Style		 Best
Posts
5.5fDirt 5 60% E Middle
6.0fDirt 6 0% S Rail/Ins
1 MileDirt 8 25% S Rail/Ins
1 1/16mDirt 3 0% S Rail/Ins
Turf Sprint 0 0% na
Turf Routes 0 0% na
Who’s HOT, Who’s NOT
 
HOT TRAINERS Starts WinsPlace ShowAvg.
Odds		 Winning
Favorites		 ’22-‘ 23
Win%
Wright Blaine D. 10 4 0 3 2.94 2 20%
Thomas Jamey R. 9 3 1 3 4.01 0 22%
Bellasis Tim 6 2 1 2 9.40 1 15%
Steiner Jack 6 2 0 3 3.93 0 26%
 
HOT JOCKEYS Starts WinsPlace ShowAvg.
Odds		 Winning
Favorites		 ’22-‘ 23
Win%
Chavez Alexander 12 6 2 1 5.52 2 17%
Espinoza Assael 10 4 3 0 5.85 2 23%
Ayuso Armando 12 4 2 0 5.48 1 16%

