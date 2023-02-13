Golden Gate Fields At a Glance Feb. 13

TRACK BIAS MEET(08/26 – 02/12)

Distance #

Race %

Wire Best

Style Best

Posts 5.5fDirt 146 31% E Rail 6.0fDirt 126 29% S Rail 1 MileDirt 184 29% E Inside 1 1/16mDirt 26 19% S Outside Turf Sprint 12 25% P Middle Turf Routes 49 29% E/P Outside

TRACK BIAS WEEK(02/06 – 02/12)

Distance #

Race %

Wire Best

Style Best

Posts 5.5fDirt 5 60% E Middle 6.0fDirt 6 0% S Rail/Ins 1 MileDirt 8 25% S Rail/Ins 1 1/16mDirt 3 0% S Rail/Ins Turf Sprint 0 0% – na Turf Routes 0 0% – na