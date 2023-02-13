Golden Gate Fields At a Glance Feb. 13

|GOLDEN GATE FIELDS AT A GLANCE
|Avg. Winning Odds: 4.93 – 1
|Favorite Win%: 34%, Favorite Itm%: 74%
|EXOTICS
|PAYOFF
|Exacta
|57.78
|Daily Double
|93.17
|Trifecta
|300.68
|Pick 3
|441.12
|Superfecta
|1,659.94
|Pick 4
|6,618.00
|Pick 5
|17,537.26
|Pick 6 Jackpot
|43,093.56
|Super High Five
|5,168.61
|
|
|Who’s HOT, Who’s NOT
|HOT TRAINERS
|Starts
|Wins
|Place
|Show
|Avg.
Odds
|
Winning
Favorites
|
’22-‘
23
Win%
|Wright Blaine D.
|10
|4
|0
|3
|2.94
|2
|20%
|Thomas Jamey R.
|9
|3
|1
|3
|4.01
|0
|22%
|Bellasis Tim
|6
|2
|1
|2
|9.40
|1
|15%
|Steiner Jack
|6
|2
|0
|3
|3.93
|0
|26%
|HOT JOCKEYS
|Starts
|Wins
|Place
|Show
|Avg.
Odds
|
Winning
Favorites
|
’22-‘
23
Win%
|Chavez Alexander
|12
|6
|2
|1
|5.52
|2
|17%
|Espinoza Assael
|10
|4
|3
|0
|5.85
|2
|23%
|Ayuso Armando
|12
|4
|2
|0
|5.48
|1
|16%
