Laurel Park At a Glance Feb. 13

|LAUREL AT A GLANCE
|Avg. Winning Odds: 4.89 – 1
|Favorite Win%: 33%, Favorite Itm%: 72%
|EXOTICS
|PAYOFF
|Exacta
|73.35
|Daily Double
|83.04
|Trifecta
|441.05
|Pick 3
|563.59
|Superfecta
|3,083.02
|Pick 4
|4,129.07
|Pick 5
|17,085.09
|Pick 6 Jackpot
|20,889.12
|Z-5 Super Hi-5
|3,187.75
|
|
|Who’s HOT, Who’s NOT
|HOT TRAINERS
|Starts
|Wins
|Place
|Show
|Avg.
Odds
|
Winning
Favorites
|
’22-‘
23
Win%
|Ness Jamie
|16
|6
|4
|2
|4.00
|2
|26%
|Smith Hamilton A.
|5
|2
|1
|2
|2.24
|1
|15%
|Capuano Phillip
|6
|2
|0
|0
|3.92
|0
|36%
|Keefe Timothy L.
|6
|2
|1
|1
|11.68
|2
|10%
|HOT JOCKEYS
|Starts
|Wins
|Place
|Show
|Avg.
Odds
|
Winning
Favorites
|
’22-‘
23
Win%
|Rodriguez Jaime
|16
|4
|4
|3
|2.97
|3
|24%
|Gomez Kevin
|9
|3
|0
|2
|12.61
|0
|10%
