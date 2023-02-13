February 13, 2023

Laurel Park At a Glance Feb. 13

February 13, 2023

LAUREL AT A GLANCE
 
Avg. Winning Odds: 4.89 – 1
Favorite Win%: 33%, Favorite Itm%: 72%
 
EXOTICS PAYOFF
Exacta73.35
Daily Double83.04
Trifecta441.05
Pick 3563.59
Superfecta3,083.02
Pick 44,129.07
Pick 517,085.09
Pick 6 Jackpot20,889.12
Z-5 Super Hi-53,187.75
TRACK BIAS MEET(09/30 – 02/12)
Distance #
Race		 %
Wire		 Best
Style		 Best
Posts
6.0fDirt 136 33% E Outside
7.0fDirt 98 35% E Rail/Ins
1 MileDirt 100 22% E/P Inside
1 1/8mDirt 18 22% P Outside
Turf Sprint 35 20% P Rail
Turf Routes 42 19% P Middle
TRACK BIAS WEEK(02/06 – 02/12)
Distance #
Race		 %
Wire		 Best
Style		 Best
Posts
6.0fDirt 7 29% E/P Middle
7.0fDirt 7 14% S Ins/Mid
1 MileDirt 6 0% P Mid/Out
1 1/8mDirt 2 0% P Inside
Turf Sprint 0 0% na
Turf Routes 0 0% na
Who’s HOT, Who’s NOT
 
HOT TRAINERS Starts WinsPlace ShowAvg.
Odds		 Winning
Favorites		 ’22-‘ 23
Win%
Ness Jamie 16 6 4 2 4.00 2 26%
Smith Hamilton A. 5 2 1 2 2.24 1 15%
Capuano Phillip 6 2 0 0 3.92 0 36%
Keefe Timothy L. 6 2 1 1 11.68 2 10%
 
HOT JOCKEYS Starts WinsPlace ShowAvg.
Odds		 Winning
Favorites		 ’22-‘ 23
Win%
Rodriguez Jaime 16 4 4 3 2.97 3 24%
Gomez Kevin 9 3 0 2 12.61 0 10%

