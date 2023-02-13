Laurel Park At a Glance Feb. 13

TRACK BIAS MEET(09/30 – 02/12)

Distance #

Race %

Wire Best

Style Best

Posts 6.0fDirt 136 33% E Outside 7.0fDirt 98 35% E Rail/Ins 1 MileDirt 100 22% E/P Inside 1 1/8mDirt 18 22% P Outside Turf Sprint 35 20% P Rail Turf Routes 42 19% P Middle

TRACK BIAS WEEK(02/06 – 02/12)

Distance #

Race %

Wire Best

Style Best

Posts 6.0fDirt 7 29% E/P Middle 7.0fDirt 7 14% S Ins/Mid 1 MileDirt 6 0% P Mid/Out 1 1/8mDirt 2 0% P Inside Turf Sprint 0 0% – na Turf Routes 0 0% – na