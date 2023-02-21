New York Speed by Circuit Feb. 13-19

|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|BRIS Speed
|Overstep
|4C
|1m (ft)
|AQU 2/19
|100
|Frost Point
|5M
|1m (ft)
|AQU 2/18
|97
|Irish Exit
|4G
|1m (sy)
|AQU 2/17
|95
|Spirit of St Louis
|4G
|1m (sy)
|AQU 2/17
|94
|Allaboutthemoney
|5G
|1m (ft)
|AQU 2/18
|92
|Colloquy
|4G
|1m (ft)
|AQU 2/19
|90
|Curlin’s Wisdom
|4C
|1 3/16m (ft)
|AQU 2/19
|90
|Jumpster
|5G
|1m (ft)
|AQU 2/19
|79
|Jonny Quist
|4C
|1m (ft)
|AQU 2/18
|77
|Mariah’s Fortune
|4F
|1m (sy)
|AQU 2/17
|75
|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|BRIS Speed
|Today’s Flavor
|5G
|6f (ft)
|AQU 2/18
|103
|Big Engine
|8G
|6 1/2f (ft)
|AQU 2/18
|100
|Majority Partner
|4G
|6 1/2f (sy)
|AQU 2/17
|90
|Bustin Bay
|5M
|7f (ft)
|AQU 2/19
|85
|Chaysenbryn
|6M
|6f (ft)
|AQU 2/18
|85
|Run Devil
|6M
|7f (ft)
|AQU 2/19
|85
|Can’t Beat Me
|4G
|6 1/2f (ft)
|AQU 2/19
|80
|Flattering Gal
|4F
|6f (sy)
|AQU 2/17
|74
|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|BRIS Speed
|Register
|3R
|1m (ft)
|AQU 2/18
|98
|Downtown Mischief
|3F
|6f (sy)
|AQU 2/17
|91
|Cairo Sugar
|3F
|1m (ft)
|AQU 2/19
|88
|Fabulously Funny
|3F
|6f (sy)
|AQU 2/17
|86
|Promiseher America
|3F
|1m (ft)
|AQU 2/19
|84
|Sounds Spooky
|3G
|1m (my)
|AQU 2/17
|83
|Amanda’s Folly
|3F
|1m (ft)
|AQU 2/18
|80
|Hot Rod Lincoln
|3G
|1m (ft)
|AQU 2/18
|72
Leave a Reply