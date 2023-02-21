February 21, 2023

New York Speed by Circuit Feb. 13-19

Top Winning Speed Ratings (2/13-2/19) – 3&up Dirt Routes
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Overstep 4C 1m (ft) AQU 2/19 100
Frost Point 5M 1m (ft) AQU 2/18 97
Irish Exit 4G 1m (sy) AQU 2/17 95
Spirit of St Louis 4G 1m (sy) AQU 2/17 94
Allaboutthemoney 5G 1m (ft) AQU 2/18 92
Colloquy 4G 1m (ft) AQU 2/19 90
Curlin’s Wisdom 4C 1 3/16m (ft) AQU 2/19 90
Jumpster 5G 1m (ft) AQU 2/19 79
Jonny Quist 4C 1m (ft) AQU 2/18 77
Mariah’s Fortune 4F 1m (sy) AQU 2/17 75
Top Winning Speed Ratings (2/13-2/19) – 3&up Dirt Sprints
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Today’s Flavor 5G 6f (ft) AQU 2/18 103
Big Engine 8G 6 1/2f (ft) AQU 2/18 100
Majority Partner 4G 6 1/2f (sy) AQU 2/17 90
Bustin Bay 5M 7f (ft) AQU 2/19 85
Chaysenbryn 6M 6f (ft) AQU 2/18 85
Run Devil 6M 7f (ft) AQU 2/19 85
Can’t Beat Me 4G 6 1/2f (ft) AQU 2/19 80
Flattering Gal 4F 6f (sy) AQU 2/17 74
Top Winning Speed Ratings (2/13-2/19) – 3 year olds (Dirt & Turf))
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Register 3R 1m (ft) AQU 2/18 98
Downtown Mischief 3F 6f (sy) AQU 2/17 91
Cairo Sugar 3F 1m (ft) AQU 2/19 88
Fabulously Funny 3F 6f (sy) AQU 2/17 86
Promiseher America 3F 1m (ft) AQU 2/19 84
Sounds Spooky 3G 1m (my) AQU 2/17 83
Amanda’s Folly 3F 1m (ft) AQU 2/18 80
Hot Rod Lincoln 3G 1m (ft) AQU 2/18 72

