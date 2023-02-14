New York Speed by Circuit Feb. 6-12

|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|BRIS Speed
|Sundaeswithsandy
|4G
|1m (ft)
|AQU 2/11
|97
|Anejo
|5R
|1m (ft)
|AQU 2/11
|94
|Late Night Larry
|4G
|1m (ft)
|AQU 2/12
|90
|Prince of Pharoahs
|6G
|1m (ft)
|AQU 2/10
|90
|Movie Moxy
|6M
|1m (ft)
|AQU 2/10
|89
|Royal Realm
|5G
|1 1/8m (ft)
|AQU 2/10
|84
|Centavo
|5G
|1m (ft)
|AQU 2/12
|78
|Phoebe’s Frosty
|4G
|1m (ft)
|AQU 2/10
|78
|Papi On Ice
|4G
|1 1/8m (ft)
|AQU 2/12
|77
|Bold Journey
|4C
|6f (ft)
|AQU 2/10
|109
|Steinbeck
|4C
|6f (ft)
|AQU 2/10
|105
|Naked and Famous
|5G
|6f (ft)
|AQU 2/9
|100
|Ikigai
|4G
|6f (ft)
|AQU 2/11
|98
|Ragtime Blues
|6H
|6f (ft)
|AQU 2/12
|98
|Funny How
|4F
|7f (ft)
|AQU 2/12
|95
|O’Trouble
|6G
|7f (ft)
|AQU 2/9
|93
|Easy to Bless
|5M
|7f (ft)
|AQU 2/10
|92
|Stone Creator
|4F
|7f (ft)
|AQU 2/9
|92
|Baba
|5M
|6 1/2f (ft)
|AQU 2/10
|90
|First Deputy
|6R
|6f (ft)
|AQU 2/11
|88
|Alpine Queen
|5M
|6f (ft)
|AQU 2/9
|86
|Captivating Cara
|5M
|6f (ft)
|AQU 2/11
|86
|Zertz
|5H
|6f (ft)
|AQU 2/9
|86
|Zeebear
|4G
|6 1/2f (ft)
|AQU 2/12
|85
|Bavarian Creme
|5M
|7f (ft)
|AQU 2/10
|83
|Bells On Her Toes
|4F
|6f (ft)
|AQU 2/12
|69
|Radio Red
|3C
|6f (ft)
|AQU 2/9
|102
|Toxic Gray
|3C
|6f (ft)
|AQU 2/11
|101
|Drew’s Gold
|3C
|6f (ft)
|AQU 2/11
|96
|Hit Show
|3C
|1 1/8m (ft)
|AQU 2/11
|96
|Camm’ Duke
|3C
|6f (ft)
|AQU 2/11
|92
|Will Be Famous
|3F
|6f (ft)
|AQU 2/9
|88
|Paros
|3G
|6 1/2f (ft)
|AQU 2/12
|85
|Monroe
|3F
|6f (ft)
|AQU 2/11
|83
|Hypnocurrency
|3F
|1m (ft)
|AQU 2/12
|78
|Outlaw Country
|3G
|7f (ft)
|AQU 2/9
|74
|Empire Ride
|3G
|1m (ft)
|AQU 2/9
|73
