February 15, 2023

New York Speed by Circuit Feb. 6-12

February 14, 2023 Brisnet Staff Speed by Circuit Reports 0

Top Winning Speed Ratings (2/6-2/12) – 3&up Dirt Routes
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Sundaeswithsandy 4G 1m (ft) AQU 2/11 97
Anejo 5R 1m (ft) AQU 2/11 94
Late Night Larry 4G 1m (ft) AQU 2/12 90
Prince of Pharoahs 6G 1m (ft) AQU 2/10 90
Movie Moxy 6M 1m (ft) AQU 2/10 89
Royal Realm 5G 1 1/8m (ft) AQU 2/10 84
Centavo 5G 1m (ft) AQU 2/12 78
Phoebe’s Frosty 4G 1m (ft) AQU 2/10 78
Papi On Ice 4G 1 1/8m (ft) AQU 2/12 77
Top Winning Speed Ratings (2/6-2/12) – 3&up Dirt Sprints
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Bold Journey 4C 6f (ft) AQU 2/10 109
Steinbeck 4C 6f (ft) AQU 2/10 105
Naked and Famous 5G 6f (ft) AQU 2/9 100
Ikigai 4G 6f (ft) AQU 2/11 98
Ragtime Blues 6H 6f (ft) AQU 2/12 98
Funny How 4F 7f (ft) AQU 2/12 95
O’Trouble 6G 7f (ft) AQU 2/9 93
Easy to Bless 5M 7f (ft) AQU 2/10 92
Stone Creator 4F 7f (ft) AQU 2/9 92
Baba 5M 6 1/2f (ft) AQU 2/10 90
First Deputy 6R 6f (ft) AQU 2/11 88
Alpine Queen 5M 6f (ft) AQU 2/9 86
Captivating Cara 5M 6f (ft) AQU 2/11 86
Zertz 5H 6f (ft) AQU 2/9 86
Zeebear 4G 6 1/2f (ft) AQU 2/12 85
Bavarian Creme 5M 7f (ft) AQU 2/10 83
Bells On Her Toes 4F 6f (ft) AQU 2/12 69
Top Winning Speed Ratings (2/6-2/12) – 3 year olds (Dirt & Turf))
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Radio Red 3C 6f (ft) AQU 2/9 102
Toxic Gray 3C 6f (ft) AQU 2/11 101
Drew’s Gold 3C 6f (ft) AQU 2/11 96
Hit Show 3C 1 1/8m (ft) AQU 2/11 96
Camm’ Duke 3C 6f (ft) AQU 2/11 92
Will Be Famous 3F 6f (ft) AQU 2/9 88
Paros 3G 6 1/2f (ft) AQU 2/12 85
Monroe 3F 6f (ft) AQU 2/11 83
Hypnocurrency 3F 1m (ft) AQU 2/12 78
Outlaw Country 3G 7f (ft) AQU 2/9 74
Empire Ride 3G 1m (ft) AQU 2/9 73

