Northern California Speed by Circuit Feb. 20-26

|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|BRIS Speed
|Kodiaction
|5G
|1m (ft)
|GG 2/26
|88
|Rio King
|4C
|1 1/16m (ft)
|GG 2/25
|88
|America Great
|8G
|1 1/8m (ft)
|GG 2/24
|83
|Clockstrikestwelve
|7M
|1 1/16m (ft)
|GG 2/25
|83
|Luck Is Golden
|6G
|1m (ft)
|GG 2/25
|83
|Stateforest
|6M
|1m (ft)
|GG 2/25
|82
|More Power to Him
|9G
|1 1/4m (ft)
|GG 2/20
|81
|Union Gig
|4G
|1m (ft)
|GG 2/20
|81
|Lottery Pick
|4G
|1m (ft)
|GG 2/26
|80
|Premiumonsaturday
|5M
|1 1/16m (ft)
|GG 2/26
|76
|Grigoro
|5M
|1m (ft)
|GG 2/26
|73
|St Helena
|5M
|1m (ft)
|GG 2/24
|66
|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|BRIS Speed
|Windribbon
|7G
|5 1/2f (ft)
|GG 2/24
|90
|Love’em N Leave’em
|4G
|6f (ft)
|GG 2/24
|88
|Murphys Tiger
|5H
|5 1/2f (ft)
|GG 2/26
|88
|Great Story
|5G
|6f (ft)
|GG 2/20
|86
|Gayles Evening
|5M
|6f (ft)
|GG 2/26
|84
|Mr. Mason
|4R
|5 1/2f (ft)
|GG 2/20
|82
|Zazen
|4F
|6f (ft)
|GG 2/20
|81
|El Charro Champ
|5H
|5 1/2f (ft)
|GG 2/24
|80
|My Legal Bet
|6M
|5 1/2f (ft)
|GG 2/25
|79
|Refi Now
|5G
|5 1/2f (ft)
|GG 2/26
|79
|Pollo d’Oro
|4G
|5f (ft)
|GG 2/20
|76
|Synnin and Winnin
|4G
|6f (ft)
|GG 2/26
|75
|Maycee Jo
|8M
|5 1/2f (ft)
|GG 2/26
|73
|Cinderellas Prince
|7G
|5 1/2f (ft)
|GG 2/25
|70
|Not Now I’m Bizzie
|4F
|5 1/2f (ft)
|GG 2/25
|65
|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|BRIS Speed
|Miss Bellimbusto
|3F
|5 1/2f (ft)
|GG 2/24
|85
|Jeweled Shillelagh
|3C
|1m (ft)
|GG 2/25
|78
|Argentina Cries (IRE)
|3G
|5 1/2f (ft)
|GG 2/24
|74
|Gross Profit
|3G
|1m (ft)
|GG 2/20
|74
|Effective Gig
|3G
|1m (ft)
|GG 2/20
|70
|Irish Song Leader
|3F
|1m (ft)
|GG 2/24
|70
|Big Stick
|3C
|6f (ft)
|GG 2/20
|69
|Purple Night
|3F
|6f (ft)
|GG 2/25
|61
Leave a Reply