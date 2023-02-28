February 28, 2023

Northern California Speed by Circuit Feb. 20-26

February 28, 2023

Top Winning Speed Ratings (2/20-2/26) – 3&up Dirt Routes
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Kodiaction 5G 1m (ft) GG 2/26 88
Rio King 4C 1 1/16m (ft) GG 2/25 88
America Great 8G 1 1/8m (ft) GG 2/24 83
Clockstrikestwelve 7M 1 1/16m (ft) GG 2/25 83
Luck Is Golden 6G 1m (ft) GG 2/25 83
Stateforest 6M 1m (ft) GG 2/25 82
More Power to Him 9G 1 1/4m (ft) GG 2/20 81
Union Gig 4G 1m (ft) GG 2/20 81
Lottery Pick 4G 1m (ft) GG 2/26 80
Premiumonsaturday 5M 1 1/16m (ft) GG 2/26 76
Grigoro 5M 1m (ft) GG 2/26 73
St Helena 5M 1m (ft) GG 2/24 66
Top Winning Speed Ratings (2/20-2/26) – 3&up Dirt Sprints
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Windribbon 7G 5 1/2f (ft) GG 2/24 90
Love’em N Leave’em 4G 6f (ft) GG 2/24 88
Murphys Tiger 5H 5 1/2f (ft) GG 2/26 88
Great Story 5G 6f (ft) GG 2/20 86
Gayles Evening 5M 6f (ft) GG 2/26 84
Mr. Mason 4R 5 1/2f (ft) GG 2/20 82
Zazen 4F 6f (ft) GG 2/20 81
El Charro Champ 5H 5 1/2f (ft) GG 2/24 80
My Legal Bet 6M 5 1/2f (ft) GG 2/25 79
Refi Now 5G 5 1/2f (ft) GG 2/26 79
Pollo d’Oro 4G 5f (ft) GG 2/20 76
Synnin and Winnin 4G 6f (ft) GG 2/26 75
Maycee Jo 8M 5 1/2f (ft) GG 2/26 73
Cinderellas Prince 7G 5 1/2f (ft) GG 2/25 70
Not Now I’m Bizzie 4F 5 1/2f (ft) GG 2/25 65
Top Winning Speed Ratings (2/20-2/26) – 3 year olds (Dirt & Turf))
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Miss Bellimbusto 3F 5 1/2f (ft) GG 2/24 85
Jeweled Shillelagh 3C 1m (ft) GG 2/25 78
Argentina Cries (IRE) 3G 5 1/2f (ft) GG 2/24 74
Gross Profit 3G 1m (ft) GG 2/20 74
Effective Gig 3G 1m (ft) GG 2/20 70
Irish Song Leader 3F 1m (ft) GG 2/24 70
Big Stick 3C 6f (ft) GG 2/20 69
Purple Night 3F 6f (ft) GG 2/25 61

