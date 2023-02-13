Rachel Alexandra will determine future for Hoosier Philly

Saturday’s $300,000 Rachel Alexandra (G2) at Fair Grounds will serve as a stepping stone for Hoosier Philly, but a lot of bettors across the country last week wagered that it won’t necessarily be for the Kentucky Oaks (G1).

Hoosier Philly will be a strong favorite in the 1 1/16-mile test, which offers Oaks qualifying points of 50-20-15-10-5 to the respective top five finishers. However, the daughter of Into Mischief closed at 11-1 in Pool 4 of the Kentucky Derby Future Wager, making her the second individual choice behind juvenile colt champion Forte.

Given several of last year’s leading colts have seen their returns delayed, and with few late bloomers having seriously emerged over the winter so far, it’s not surprising Hoosier Philly is being given a long look by many bettors for the Kentucky Derby (G1). She was outstanding in three starts last fall at Churchill Downs, including blowout wins in the Rags to Riches S. and Golden Rod (G2).

HOOSIER PHILLY wins The Golden Rod for fun with Edgar Morales for @TomAmossRacing pic.twitter.com/NupiLTdacd — Churchill Downs (@ChurchillDowns) November 26, 2022

Hoosier Philly will renew acquaintance in the Rachel Alexandra with Knockyoursocksoff and Pretty Mischievous, who finished a distant second and third in the Golden Rod. Knockyoursocksoff hasn’t raced since, but Pretty Mischievous flattered the form when taking the Dec. 26 Untapable S. at Fair Grounds by more than three lengths.

Chop Chop, a stakes winner on turf and a narrowly beaten second in the Alcibiades (G1) to eventual champion Wonder Wheel last season, will add blinkers after finishing second in last month’s Silverbulletday S. The field of six is rounded out by the Todd Pletcher-trained Miracle, who’s placed three times against New York-bred stakes company, and Vahva, a distant third to Pretty Mischievous as the favorite in the Untapable after stumbling at the start.

But all eyes will be on Hoosier Philly, who perhaps could wheel back in the Louisiana Derby (G2) if she guarantees herself a spot in the Oaks with a convincing win in the Rachel Alexandra.