Red Carpet Ready extends win streak to three in Forward Gal

The three-year-old filly Red Carpet Ready continued to display star quality on Saturday when improving her record to 3-for-3 following the $125,000 Forward Gal (G3) at Gulfstream Park.

Recovering quickly from a bobble leaving the gate to rate slightly behind Arella Star and Twice as Sweet, who traded leads through the opening half-mile, Red Carpet Ready made a three-wide bid to the lead around the far turn. Opening up on the field at the head of the lane, Red Carpet Ready was never seriously challenged en route to a 2 1/4-length decision under Luis Saez.

“She’s pretty special,” trainer Rusty Arnold said. “Luis said she tried to break so sharp, she lost her footing a little bit, but then afterwards she recovered and did everything right.”

🏆Forward Gal Stakes (G3)

1400m, 125.000 USD, for 3yo mares

🇺🇸 Gulfstream Park



Red Carpet Ready (USA)

(Oscar Performance – Wild Silk, by Street Sense)

J : @luissaezpty

T :George R. Arnold, II

O :Ashbrook Farm and Upland Flats Racing

B :Lynn B. Schiff

Owned by Ashbrook Farm and Upland Flats Racing, Red Carpet Ready covered seven furlongs over a fast track in 1:23.54 and paid $6.60. Finishing second in the Forward Gal was Undervalued Asset, who finished one length ahead of Atomically, who was narrowly favored over Red Carpet Ready. It was 7 3/4 lengths back to Positano Sunset in fourth, followed by Apropos in fifth.

The order of finish was rounded out by Flakes, Twice as Sweet, Arella Star, and Adeliese’s Smile.

As part of the Road to the Kentucky Oaks series, Red Carpet Ready earned 20 qualifying points toward the historic nine-furlong test at Churchill Downs. Undervalued Asset earned eight points, Atomically six points, Positano Sunset four points, and Apropos two points.

Red Carpet Ready won twice at the Churchill Downs fall meet, breaking her maiden by 10 lengths in a near 37-1 upset and then following up with a 7-1 score in the 6 1/2-furlong Fern Creek S. four weeks later.

“I’d be shocked if she didn’t go long,” Arnold said. “I was more worried if she wasn’t a sprinter.”

Bred in Kentucky by Lynn Schiff and sold for $180,000 at the Fasig-Tipton Saratoga sale, Red Carpet Ready is by Oscar Performance and out of Wild Silk, a Street Sense half-sister to Grade 1 winner Joking.