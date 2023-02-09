February 9, 2023

Spot Plays Feb. 10

February 9, 2023 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRIS Spot Plays

For Friday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (3rd) Secret Love, 7-2
(7th) Customerexperience, 3-1
Charles Town (3rd) Ingersoll, 7-2
(5th) Lucylou Who, 3-1
Fair Grounds (3rd) Country Lady, 7-2
(6th) Righteous Freedom, 6-1
Golden Gate Fields (3rd) Sue Generous, 9-2
(5th) Performative, 3-1
Gulfstream Park (1st) Sing Scat, 3-1
(2nd) Out for Myself, 3-1
Laurel Park (1st) Superstitieux, 7-2
(4th) Thunderturtle, 5-1
Oaklawn Park (1st) Cash Rocket, 7-2
(4th) Royal King, 7-2
Penn National (1st) Lady Lightfeet, 4-1
(3rd) Along the Way, 3-1
Santa Anita (2nd) Loana, 5-1
(3rd) Chicknfingerfriday, 5-1
Tampa Bay Downs (3rd) Magicgirl, 3-1
(6th) Diamondsifyoudo, 4-1
Turfway Park (1st) Blue Grass Anna, 4-1
(2nd) Orazio, 7-2

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2023 | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions | FAQs