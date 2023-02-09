Spot Plays Feb. 10

For Friday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(3rd) Secret Love, 7-2
|(7th) Customerexperience, 3-1
|Charles Town
|(3rd) Ingersoll, 7-2
|(5th) Lucylou Who, 3-1
|Fair Grounds
|(3rd) Country Lady, 7-2
|(6th) Righteous Freedom, 6-1
|Golden Gate Fields
|(3rd) Sue Generous, 9-2
|(5th) Performative, 3-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) Sing Scat, 3-1
|(2nd) Out for Myself, 3-1
|Laurel Park
|(1st) Superstitieux, 7-2
|(4th) Thunderturtle, 5-1
|Oaklawn Park
|(1st) Cash Rocket, 7-2
|(4th) Royal King, 7-2
|Penn National
|(1st) Lady Lightfeet, 4-1
|(3rd) Along the Way, 3-1
|Santa Anita
|(2nd) Loana, 5-1
|(3rd) Chicknfingerfriday, 5-1
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(3rd) Magicgirl, 3-1
|(6th) Diamondsifyoudo, 4-1
|Turfway Park
|(1st) Blue Grass Anna, 4-1
|(2nd) Orazio, 7-2
Leave a Reply