February 10, 2023

Spot Plays Feb. 11

February 10, 2023 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Saturday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (2nd) Masked Marauder, 4-1
(4th) Ikigai, 3-1
Charles Town (1st) Odina, 7-2
(5th) Unbridled Irish, 3-1
Fair Grounds (2nd) Mo Bling, 3-1
(5th) Gold Punch, 4-1
Golden Gate Fields (1st) Strength of Austin, 7-2
(4th) Fireball Mollie, 7-2
Gulfstream Park (1st) Silver N Black, 3-1
(2nd) Khozzy Valentine, 7-2
Laurel Park (2nd) Bonded, 9-2
(4th) Quick Tempo, 7-2
Oaklawn Park (2nd) Twitty City, 3-1
(5th) Atta Party, 10-1
Santa Anita (2nd) Adam’s Creed, 5-1
(6th) Midnight Special, 6-1
Tampa Bay Downs (4th) Initforthelove, 8-1
(5th) Tita Mimosa, 9-2
Turfway Park (3rd) Soros, 3-1
(4th) Olive’s Candy, 4-1

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2023 | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions | FAQs