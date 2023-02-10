Spot Plays Feb. 11

For Saturday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(2nd) Masked Marauder, 4-1
|(4th) Ikigai, 3-1
|Charles Town
|(1st) Odina, 7-2
|(5th) Unbridled Irish, 3-1
|Fair Grounds
|(2nd) Mo Bling, 3-1
|(5th) Gold Punch, 4-1
|Golden Gate Fields
|(1st) Strength of Austin, 7-2
|(4th) Fireball Mollie, 7-2
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) Silver N Black, 3-1
|(2nd) Khozzy Valentine, 7-2
|Laurel Park
|(2nd) Bonded, 9-2
|(4th) Quick Tempo, 7-2
|Oaklawn Park
|(2nd) Twitty City, 3-1
|(5th) Atta Party, 10-1
|Santa Anita
|(2nd) Adam’s Creed, 5-1
|(6th) Midnight Special, 6-1
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(4th) Initforthelove, 8-1
|(5th) Tita Mimosa, 9-2
|Turfway Park
|(3rd) Soros, 3-1
|(4th) Olive’s Candy, 4-1
