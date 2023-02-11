Spot Plays Feb. 12

For Sunday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(1st) Zeebear, 5-1
|(6th) Kong Loves a Fight, 7-2
|Fair Grounds
|(3rd) Button Boy, 3-1
|(4th) Escapologist, 3-1
|Golden Gate Fields
|(1st) Que Sera Sir Ralph, 8-1
|(6th) Brookys Tapit, 5-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) Sassy But Precious, 7-2
|(5th) Mesaoria, 8-1
|Laurel Park
|(1st) Queen Cadence, 3-1
|(5th) Stronger Than Dex, 9-2
|Oaklawn Park
|(5th) Betty Jo, 10-1
|(6th) Landslid, 10-1
|Santa Anita
|(5th) Carson Jen, 6-1
|(6th) Riverside, 7-2
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(2nd) One Tough Dame, 3-1
|(7th) Peep’s Day, 4-1
