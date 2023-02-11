February 11, 2023

Spot Plays Feb. 12

February 11, 2023 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Sunday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (1st) Zeebear, 5-1
(6th) Kong Loves a Fight, 7-2
Fair Grounds (3rd) Button Boy, 3-1
(4th) Escapologist, 3-1
Golden Gate Fields (1st) Que Sera Sir Ralph, 8-1
(6th) Brookys Tapit, 5-1
Gulfstream Park (1st) Sassy But Precious, 7-2
(5th) Mesaoria, 8-1
Laurel Park (1st) Queen Cadence, 3-1
(5th) Stronger Than Dex, 9-2
Oaklawn Park (5th) Betty Jo, 10-1
(6th) Landslid, 10-1
Santa Anita (5th) Carson Jen, 6-1
(6th) Riverside, 7-2
Tampa Bay Downs (2nd) One Tough Dame, 3-1
(7th) Peep’s Day, 4-1

