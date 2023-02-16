February 16, 2023

Spot Plays Feb. 17

February 16, 2023 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Friday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (2nd) Vallarand, 7-2
(4th) Fromanothamutha, 6-1
Charles Town (1st) Little Bit of That, 7-2
(6th) Kelsey’s Angel, 7-2
Fair Grounds (1st) Midnight Flame, 3-1
(3rd) Letstakeitoutside, 4-1
Golden Gate Fields (3rd) Shanghai Mist, 3-1
(5th) Luxury Liner, 7-2
Gulfstream Park (2nd) Vanishing Interest, 7-2
(4th) Jack the Cat, 3-1
Laurel Park (5th) California Ghost, 7-2
(6th) Appealingtothe Eye, 4-1
Oaklawn Park (1st) Hissy Missy, 7-2
(4th) El Gemar, 7-2
Penn National (3rd) Peyton’s College, 3-1
(5th) What You Say, 3-1
Santa Anita (2nd) Trojan Way, 3-1
(5th) Forgiving Spirit, 3-1
Tampa Bay Downs (1st) Honor Leo Jean, 3-1
(5th) Free Shot, 3-1
Turfway Park (3rd) Remember the Maine, 8-1
(4th) Crosstown Shootout, 7-2

*


