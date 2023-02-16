Spot Plays Feb. 17

For Friday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(2nd) Vallarand, 7-2
|(4th) Fromanothamutha, 6-1
|Charles Town
|(1st) Little Bit of That, 7-2
|(6th) Kelsey’s Angel, 7-2
|Fair Grounds
|(1st) Midnight Flame, 3-1
|(3rd) Letstakeitoutside, 4-1
|Golden Gate Fields
|(3rd) Shanghai Mist, 3-1
|(5th) Luxury Liner, 7-2
|Gulfstream Park
|(2nd) Vanishing Interest, 7-2
|(4th) Jack the Cat, 3-1
|Laurel Park
|(5th) California Ghost, 7-2
|(6th) Appealingtothe Eye, 4-1
|Oaklawn Park
|(1st) Hissy Missy, 7-2
|(4th) El Gemar, 7-2
|Penn National
|(3rd) Peyton’s College, 3-1
|(5th) What You Say, 3-1
|Santa Anita
|(2nd) Trojan Way, 3-1
|(5th) Forgiving Spirit, 3-1
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(1st) Honor Leo Jean, 3-1
|(5th) Free Shot, 3-1
|Turfway Park
|(3rd) Remember the Maine, 8-1
|(4th) Crosstown Shootout, 7-2
