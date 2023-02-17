February 17, 2023

Spot Plays Feb. 18

For Saturday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (1st) Sorpreso, 7-2
(6th) Breadman, 4-1
Charles Town (5th) So Courageous, 3-1
(6th) Chrome Heir, 3-1
Fair Grounds (1st) Lightening Mo, 5-1
(2nd) Comparative, 3-1
Golden Gate Fields (3rd) Luck Is Golden, 9-2
(5th) Kitten Calls, 5-1
Gulfstream Park (1st) Cappy, 3-1
(3rd) Pretty’n Awesome, 7-2
Laurel Park (1st) Donna’s Courage, 7-2
(6th) Ournationonparade, 3-1
Oaklawn Park (2nd) Show Me Grace, 4-1
(3rd) Breslau, 4-1
Santa Anita (1st) Ship and Scam, 4-1
(6th) Wegonahavagoodtime, 3-1
Tampa Bay Downs (1st) Chucky, 9-2
(2nd) Calle de Boyd, 4-1
Turfway Park (1st) Fairy Cakes, 9-2
(4th) Playlist, 3-1

