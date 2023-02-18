February 19, 2023

Spot Plays Feb. 19

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Sunday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (1st) Promiseher America, 7-2
(2nd) Got the Gold, 3-1
Golden Gate Fields (5th) My Sunshine, 3-1
(6th) Roister, 4-1
Gulfstream Park (3rd) Holy Berries, 7-2
(4th) St Ignacio, 5-1
Laurel Park (1st) Chelonian, 3-1
(3rd) Blowthruyelowlites, 7-2
Oaklawn Park (4th) Ring Twice, 3-1
(7th) Mulberry Street, 3-1
Santa Anita (1st) Orth, 4-1
(5th) She’s Got a Way, 4-1
Tampa Bay Downs (6th) Oh Chic, 9-2
(7th) Kitchen Fire, 8-1

