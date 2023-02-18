Spot Plays Feb. 19

For Sunday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(1st) Promiseher America, 7-2
|(2nd) Got the Gold, 3-1
|Golden Gate Fields
|(5th) My Sunshine, 3-1
|(6th) Roister, 4-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(3rd) Holy Berries, 7-2
|(4th) St Ignacio, 5-1
|Laurel Park
|(1st) Chelonian, 3-1
|(3rd) Blowthruyelowlites, 7-2
|Oaklawn Park
|(4th) Ring Twice, 3-1
|(7th) Mulberry Street, 3-1
|Santa Anita
|(1st) Orth, 4-1
|(5th) She’s Got a Way, 4-1
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(6th) Oh Chic, 9-2
|(7th) Kitchen Fire, 8-1
