February 1, 2023

Spot Plays Feb. 2

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Thursday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (4th) Mad Magic, 5-1
(6th) Buckingham Prince, 3-1
Charles Town (3rd) Faneuil Hall, 4-1
(6th) Cant Stop This Man, 7-2
Fair Grounds (2nd) Conrad the Red, 3-1
(7th) Mo Saturdays, 5-1
Gulfstream Park (1st) Doc Ballard, 7-2
(3rd) Mister Abarrio, 7-2
Mahoning Valley (1st) Istillgotit, 3-1
(5th) Roscoe P. Coltrane, 5-1
Penn National (1st) Shy Da Runner, 8-1
(4th) Summer Ash, 3-1
Turfway Park (1st) K W Captain Hook, 4-1
(2nd) Poet of Life, 3-1

