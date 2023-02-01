Spot Plays Feb. 2

For Thursday
TRACK
(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct
(4th) Mad Magic, 5-1
(6th) Buckingham Prince, 3-1
Charles Town
(3rd) Faneuil Hall, 4-1
(6th) Cant Stop This Man, 7-2
Fair Grounds
(2nd) Conrad the Red, 3-1
(7th) Mo Saturdays, 5-1
Gulfstream Park
(1st) Doc Ballard, 7-2
(3rd) Mister Abarrio, 7-2
Mahoning Valley
(1st) Istillgotit, 3-1
(5th) Roscoe P. Coltrane, 5-1
Penn National
(1st) Shy Da Runner, 8-1
(4th) Summer Ash, 3-1
Turfway Park
(1st) K W Captain Hook, 4-1
(2nd) Poet of Life, 3-1
