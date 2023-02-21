February 21, 2023

Spot Plays Feb. 22

February 21, 2023 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRIS Spot Plays

For Wednesday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Charles Town (2nd) One Night Mike, 3-1
(3rd) Shiny Penny, 6-1
Delta Downs (1st) Wistfully, 3-1
(3rd) Shankinstine, 3-1
Gulfstream Park (1st) Doc Ballard, 3-1
(2nd) Allagash Run, 3-1
Mahoning Valley (1st) Soulstone, 3-1
(5th) Temple Titan, 3-1
Parx (3rd) It’s Game Time, 5-1
(4th) Seat of Honor, 7-2
Penn National (1st) Sicilia Mike, 3-1
(4th) Jeanetteo, 7-2
Tampa Bay Downs (1st) Luvisanaki, 3-1
(2nd) Barbara, 3-1
Turf Paradise (4th) Criminal Record, 7-2
(5th) Miss Glorious, 3-1
Turfway Park (1st) Giacometti, 4-1
(2nd) Eternal Flame, 3-1

