Spot Plays Feb. 22

For Wednesday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Charles Town
|(2nd) One Night Mike, 3-1
|(3rd) Shiny Penny, 6-1
|Delta Downs
|(1st) Wistfully, 3-1
|(3rd) Shankinstine, 3-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) Doc Ballard, 3-1
|(2nd) Allagash Run, 3-1
|Mahoning Valley
|(1st) Soulstone, 3-1
|(5th) Temple Titan, 3-1
|Parx
|(3rd) It’s Game Time, 5-1
|(4th) Seat of Honor, 7-2
|Penn National
|(1st) Sicilia Mike, 3-1
|(4th) Jeanetteo, 7-2
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(1st) Luvisanaki, 3-1
|(2nd) Barbara, 3-1
|Turf Paradise
|(4th) Criminal Record, 7-2
|(5th) Miss Glorious, 3-1
|Turfway Park
|(1st) Giacometti, 4-1
|(2nd) Eternal Flame, 3-1
