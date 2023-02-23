February 23, 2023

Spot Plays Feb. 24

February 23, 2023 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Friday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (1st) The Splendid One, 7-2
(7th) Dancing Sophia,7-2
Charles Town (3rd) River Royale R V F, 3-1
(6th) Jaccaci, 5-1
Fair Grounds (2nd) Our Heatseeker, 7-2
(6th) Copter, 4-1
Golden Gate Fields (4th) Obvious, 4-1
(6th) Luck’s Royal Flush, 7-2
Gulfstream Park (1st) Calling All Angels, 7-2
(3rd) Mooncapture, 3-1
Laurel Park (2nd) Natagar, 3-1
(6th) Mr. Hustle, 7-2
Oaklawn Park (5th) Square Deal, 3-1
(6th) Bidofhoney, 3-1
Penn National (1st) Hello Gracie, 5-1
(2nd) Poco Charlie, 5-1
Tampa Bay Downs (1st) Awesome Prince, 7-2
(7th) Depoli, 7-2
Turfway Park (1st) Net Worth, 3-1
(2nd) Moonstrike, 4-1

