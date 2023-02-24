February 25, 2023

Spot Plays Feb. 25

February 24, 2023

BRISnet Spot Plays
For Saturday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct   (1st) Four Eyes, 7-2
    (7th) Kitten’s Appeal,7-2
Charles Town   (4th) Home School, 7-2
    (8th) Oneprettything, 7-2
Delta Downs   (1st) Picknngrinn, 5-1
    (3rd) Bleep Bleep, 4-1
Fair Grounds   (5th) Guitar Woman, 7-2
    (6th) Two Rivers Over, 6-1
Golden Gate Fields   (2nd) Kit Kat Man, 4-1
    (5th) Getaway Charm, 9-2
Gulfstream Park   (1st) Globes, 5-1
    (11th) Stat, 6-1
Laurel   (2nd) Thruster, 7-2
    (5th) Five Star Fran, 6-1
Oaklawn Park   (4th) King Russell, 7-2
    (12th) Skyped, 9-2
Tampa Bay Downs   (3rd) Hot and Heavy, 7-2
    (5th) Faccia Bella, 6-1
Turf Paradise   (4th) Reign of Fire, 4-1
    (8th) Jerusalema, 4-1
Turfway Park   (2nd) Shrimpie, 6-1
    (4th) My Favorite Uncle, 7-2

*


