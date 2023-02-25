February 25, 2023

Spot Plays Feb. 26

February 25, 2023

BRIS Spot Plays
For Sunday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct   (2nd) Prisoner, 7-2
    (7th) Vintage Hollywood, 7-2
Fair Grounds   (1st) Ironit, 3-1
    (4th) He’s a Bomb, 7-2
Golden Gate Fields   (1st) Fantastic Secret, 6-1
    (7th) Twilight Empire, 7-2
Gulfstream Park   (4th) Game Warden, 7-2
    (10th) Harry’s Onthebeach, 6-1
Laurel   (1st) Disputed Claim, 8-1
    (5th) Spotted Bull, 6-1
Oaklawn Park   (2nd) American Smooth, 3-1
    (9th) Order of Merit, 4-1
Tampa Bay Downs   (4th) Look Up to Heaven, 8-1
    (6th) Tape to Tape, 4-1
Turf Paradise   (6th) The Golden Egg, 7-2
    (7th) Side Street Dave, 4-1

