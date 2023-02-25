Spot Plays Feb. 26

|Aqueduct
|
|(2nd) Prisoner, 7-2
|
|
|(7th) Vintage Hollywood,
7-2
|Fair Grounds
|
|(1st) Ironit, 3-1
|
|
|(4th) He’s a Bomb, 7-2
|Golden Gate Fields
|
|(1st) Fantastic Secret, 6-1
|
|
|(7th) Twilight Empire, 7-2
|
Gulfstream Park
|
|(4th) Game Warden, 7-2
|
|
|(10th) Harry’s Onthebeach,
6-1
|Laurel
|
|(1st) Disputed Claim, 8-1
|
|
|(5th) Spotted Bull, 6-1
|Oaklawn Park
|
|(2nd) American Smooth, 3-1
|
|
|(9th) Order of Merit, 4-1
|Tampa Bay Downs
|
|(4th) Look Up to Heaven,
8-1
|
|
|(6th) Tape to Tape, 4-1
|Turf Paradise
|
|(6th) The Golden Egg, 7-2
|
|
|(7th) Side Street Dave, 4-1
