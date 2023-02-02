February 2, 2023

Spot Plays Feb. 3

February 2, 2023 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRIS Spot Plays

For Friday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (2nd) Outlaw Country, 3-1
(6th) Writer’s Regret, 9-2
Charles Town (1st) Frenchies Gold, 3-1
(3rd) Arrogant Rider, 7-2
Fair Grounds (2nd) Nostalgia, 4-1
(7th) Deccan Prince, 9-2
Golden Gate Fields (1st) Torpedo Away, 7-2
(3rd) Crown Kitten, 4-1
Gulfstream Park (1st) Master Oogway, 7-2
(2nd) Rain, 3-1
Laurel Park (2nd) Classic Lynne, 3-1
(3rd) Dancer’s Melody, 3-1
Oaklawn Park (2nd) Storm Strategy, 9-2
(3rd) Coltons Dream, 3-1
Penn National (1st) Grab the Gold, 7-2
(3rd) Catty’s Uncle, 9-2
Santa Anita (1st) Zio Jo, 5-1
(5th) Katonah, 3-1
Tampa Bay Downs (3rd) Swift Kid, 3-1
(7th) Gratia Prince, 6-1
Turfway Park (1st) Three Mile Limit, 5-1
(2nd) Lookin to Fly, 7-2

*


