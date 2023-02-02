Spot Plays Feb. 3

For Friday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(2nd) Outlaw Country, 3-1
|(6th) Writer’s Regret, 9-2
|Charles Town
|(1st) Frenchies Gold, 3-1
|(3rd) Arrogant Rider, 7-2
|Fair Grounds
|(2nd) Nostalgia, 4-1
|(7th) Deccan Prince, 9-2
|Golden Gate Fields
|(1st) Torpedo Away, 7-2
|(3rd) Crown Kitten, 4-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) Master Oogway, 7-2
|(2nd) Rain, 3-1
|Laurel Park
|(2nd) Classic Lynne, 3-1
|(3rd) Dancer’s Melody, 3-1
|Oaklawn Park
|(2nd) Storm Strategy, 9-2
|(3rd) Coltons Dream, 3-1
|Penn National
|(1st) Grab the Gold, 7-2
|(3rd) Catty’s Uncle, 9-2
|Santa Anita
|(1st) Zio Jo, 5-1
|(5th) Katonah, 3-1
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(3rd) Swift Kid, 3-1
|(7th) Gratia Prince, 6-1
|Turfway Park
|(1st) Three Mile Limit, 5-1
|(2nd) Lookin to Fly, 7-2
