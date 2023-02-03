February 4, 2023

Spot Plays Feb. 4

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Saturday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Charles Town (2nd) Baytown Jakester, 7-2
(5th) Baby Bulldog, 3-1
Fair Grounds (1st) Coach Kenny, 4-1
(6th) Michelle’s Lil Star, 7-2
Golden Gate Fields (2nd) Danzigs Star Storm, 9-2
(3rd) El Bromista, 7-2
Gulfstream Park (1st) Impulsiveness, 6-1
(2nd) Always Connected, 7-2
Laurel Park (1st) Cause to Dream, 7-2
(3rd) Mailman’s a Flyer, 9-2
Oaklawn Park (4th) Strikingly Spun, 3-1
(5th) Cactus, 3-1
Santa Anita (2nd) Glenall, 7-2
(4th) Hamwood Flier, 4-1
Tampa Bay Downs (5th) Anamnestic, 4-1
(7th) Scotish Star, 4-1
Turfway Park (4th) Wicked Wonder, 7-2
(5th) Don’t Let Me Down, 7-2

