Spot Plays Feb. 5

February 4, 2023 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Sunday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (1st) Gifted, 7-2
(5th) Sicilia Mike, 8-1
Fair Grounds (1st) Senate Dance, 4-1
(2nd) Kaitlyn’s Court, 7-2
Golden Gate Fields (4th) Royal ‘n Rando, 5-1
(6th) Foreign Protocol, 4-1
Gulfstream Park (1st) Miscreant, 7-2
(3rd) Dunkle, 6-1
Laurel Park (2nd) Uncommon Valor, 6-1
(3rd) Lovely Liza, 3-1
Oaklawn Park (1st) Fort Peck, 3-1
(3rd) Cold as Hell, 7-2
Santa Anita (5th) Miss Fia, 4-1
(6th) Dicey Mo Chara, 3-1
Tampa Bay Downs (5th) Rock Chalk, 8-1
(6th) Chem Major, 4-1

