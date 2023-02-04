Spot Plays Feb. 5

For Sunday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(1st) Gifted, 7-2
|(5th) Sicilia Mike, 8-1
|Fair Grounds
|(1st) Senate Dance, 4-1
|(2nd) Kaitlyn’s Court, 7-2
|Golden Gate Fields
|(4th) Royal ‘n Rando, 5-1
|(6th) Foreign Protocol, 4-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) Miscreant, 7-2
|(3rd) Dunkle, 6-1
|Laurel Park
|(2nd) Uncommon Valor, 6-1
|(3rd) Lovely Liza, 3-1
|Oaklawn Park
|(1st) Fort Peck, 3-1
|(3rd) Cold as Hell, 7-2
|Santa Anita
|(5th) Miss Fia, 4-1
|(6th) Dicey Mo Chara, 3-1
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(5th) Rock Chalk, 8-1
|(6th) Chem Major, 4-1
