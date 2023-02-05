Spot Plays Feb. 6

For Monday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Mahoning Valley
|(2nd) Princess Halime, 9-2
|(6th) I Matter, 8-1
|Parx Racing
|(4th) Will Take Control, 6-1
|(7th) Hop On Me, 3-1
|Turf Paradise
|(3rd) Prance, 3-1
|(7th) Trumped, 6-1
