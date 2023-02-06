February 7, 2023

Spot Plays Feb. 7

February 6, 2023 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays
For Tuesday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Mahoning Valley   (1st) Bugle of War, 3-1
    (7th) Ready to March, 7-2
Parx Racing   (3rd) Flight, 3-1
    (10th) Seeking the Dream, 7-2
Turf Paradise   (5th) Coastal Run, 9-2
    (6th) The Golden Egg, 3-1
     
     

