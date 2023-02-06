Spot Plays Feb. 7

For Tuesday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Mahoning Valley
|(1st) Bugle of War, 3-1
|(7th) Ready to March, 7-2
|Parx Racing
|(3rd) Flight, 3-1
|(10th) Seeking the Dream, 7-2
|Turf Paradise
|(5th) Coastal Run, 9-2
|(6th) The Golden Egg, 3-1
