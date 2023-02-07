Spot Plays Feb. 8

For Wednesday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Charles Town
|(1st) Frenchies Gold, 3-1
|(4th) Leg Up, 3-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) Peace Seeker, 6-1
|(5th) Most Wanted Man, 7-2
|Mahoning Valley
|(1st) Aura of Gold, 3-1
|(3rd) Cacki, 4-1
|Parx
|(2nd) Tequilamademedoit, 3-1
|(4th) Wilkinson Warrior, 4-1
|Penn National
|(1st) Miss Conveyor, 10-1
|(3rd) Futile, 6-1
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(1st) Mr Lightning Boy, 7-2
|(5th) Salit, 3-1
|Turfway Park
|(1st) Spiritcatcher, 3-1
|(3rd) Aunt Nelda, 3-1
