Spot Plays Feb. 8

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Wednesday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Charles Town (1st) Frenchies Gold, 3-1
(4th) Leg Up, 3-1
Gulfstream Park (1st) Peace Seeker, 6-1
(5th) Most Wanted Man, 7-2
Mahoning Valley (1st) Aura of Gold, 3-1
(3rd) Cacki, 4-1
Parx (2nd) Tequilamademedoit, 3-1
(4th) Wilkinson Warrior, 4-1
Penn National (1st) Miss Conveyor, 10-1
(3rd) Futile, 6-1
Tampa Bay Downs (1st) Mr Lightning Boy, 7-2
(5th) Salit, 3-1
Turfway Park (1st) Spiritcatcher, 3-1
(3rd) Aunt Nelda, 3-1

