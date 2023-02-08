February 8, 2023

Spot Plays Feb. 9

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Thursday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (3rd) Diamond Collector, 3-1
(4th) Larz, 3-1
Charles Town (5th) Gorun, 7-2
(6th) Grace’s Secret, 7-2
Fair Grounds (2nd) Lone Star Max, 9-2
(4th) Mysterious Spirit, 6-1
Gulfstream Park (1st) Frosted Faith, 7-2
(5th) Tweaqued, 7-2
Mahoning Valley (3rd) Never Tell Patti, 7-2
(7th) Dawn West, 4-1
Penn National (4th) Fairview, 7-2
(6th) More Ransom, 7-2
Turfway Park (2nd) Lotta Roses, 7-2
(3rd) Divine Leader, 5-1

