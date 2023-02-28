Spot Plays March 1

For Wednesday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Charles Town
|(1st) Raise a Speights, 3-1
|(3rd) Tiz the Reason, 3-1
|Fair Grounds
|(2nd) Half Again, 7-2
|(4th) Two B, 3-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(3rd) Hierro, 7-2
|(4th) Jerry’s Turn, 4-1
|Mahoning Valley
|(4th) Orbit Mars, 4-1
|(5th) Money for Mischief, 7-2
|Parx
|(5th) Battle of Yorktown, 9-2
|(7th) The Method, 9-2
|Penn National
|(2nd) Lanfrankophile, 3-1
|(5th) Give It a Go, 3-1
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(2nd) Like the King, 7-2
|(4th) Shut It Cali, 3-1
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(2nd) American Grit, 3-1
|(4th) Seven Sisters, 4-1
