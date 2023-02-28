February 28, 2023

Spot Plays March 1

February 28, 2023 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Wednesday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Charles Town (1st) Raise a Speights, 3-1
(3rd) Tiz the Reason, 3-1
Fair Grounds (2nd) Half Again, 7-2
(4th) Two B, 3-1
Gulfstream Park (3rd) Hierro, 7-2
(4th) Jerry’s Turn, 4-1
Mahoning Valley (4th) Orbit Mars, 4-1
(5th) Money for Mischief, 7-2
Parx (5th) Battle of Yorktown, 9-2
(7th) The Method, 9-2
Penn National (2nd) Lanfrankophile, 3-1
(5th) Give It a Go, 3-1
Tampa Bay Downs (2nd) Like the King, 7-2
(4th) Shut It Cali, 3-1
Tampa Bay Downs (2nd) American Grit, 3-1
(4th) Seven Sisters, 4-1

